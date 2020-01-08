Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “Stepping Back” as Senior Royals, Saying Deuces to Racists

Royal Twitter is having a moment right now as a statement has been released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they will step back as senior royals and will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America (girl, we know you mean Canada).

The statement was shared on their Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

I am living for all of this, and so is Twitter. However, before we just go straight to the memes, what does all of this actually mean? It’s unclear fully, without any word from The Crown, but it sounds like the royal-ish couple is going to be figuring out a way to work and provide for themselves outside of the Royal taxpayer money.

Considering who they are, I have no doubt they will have people willing to work with them, and Henry will always have money in some capacity, so they aren’t going to be destitute. Still, Meghan Markle has not stopped making waves since she entered the royal family, and not only has she shined an even sharper light on the racism in British society, but she has come out of it much stronger.

It’s clear that this was never about just the title, and this says a lot about Prince Harry to be ready and willing to give up privileges to make sure his wife and child are mentally healthy. He’s come a long way from the entitled wanker who wore a Nazi costume (finger-wagging at you forever because of that, Duke of Sussex).

So yeah, the Sussex and their cute little baby are out, and Twitter has enjoyed it so far because, after the racism towards Meghan and their son, and Boris Johnson … hell, I’d leave, too.

“You want Brexit? I’ll give you a fucking Brexit.” — Meghan Thee Markle — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020

you had your chance, UK tabloids, you were too racist, they’re ours now https://t.co/d7k3TDFwmO — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) January 8, 2020

Then there is this dude Pierce:

People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Can’t wait for this season of The Crown #Sussexodus 2020.

(image: Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com