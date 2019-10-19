comScore

Meghan Markle Is Not Okay, and There Is a Reason for That

By Princess WeekesOct 19th, 2019, 4:55 pm

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 02: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioners residence to meet with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs, on day ten of their tour in Africa on October 2, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)

British journalist Tom Bradby shared his upcoming exclusive ITV interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the clip that has been going around features the new mother expressing that she is dealing with a lot. This is due to the hostile media attention that she has faced since she started dating Prince Harry, which has risen enormously since their marriage.

Hearing Meghan Markle speak makes me emotional because what she’s talking about is larger than being a member of the British Royal Family; it’s about the way that media targets and treats prominent Black women. From Beyoncé to Serena Williams to Halle Berry to many others, people are truly bothered when it comes to seeing a Black woman thrive in a place “she doesn’t belong.”

The media has been cruel to Kate Middleton and was shitty to Diana before she passed away. To be a woman in the public eye is already hard, but adding race into being a Royal, especially when you are openly proud and unapologetic about it, comes with even bigger problems.

Prince Harry has already sued publications on behalf of his wife, and that was the second time he had to make a statement calling out the media’s racism (the first time was back in 2016) and also calling out the press’ treatment of his late mother. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Despite her white father, her straight hair, and her lighter complexion, Meghan Markle has always been proud of her blackness, her feminism, and her desire to use her elevated position in the media to be an advocate for change.

You don’t have to like or support the Royal family to see that this is an issue, and to the tinfoil hat-wearers out there who speculate that this is a distraction from Prince Andrew and his old pal Jeffrey Weinstein, I would just point out that maybe if the British tabloid media spent more time reporting on that and less time talking about Meghan Markle, then we wouldn’t be in this situation anyway.

