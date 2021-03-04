Meghan Markle Bullying Rumors Only Serve Her Point

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah, airing on March 7th, has already caused the Palace to release accusations of her being a bully and other inflammatory details. However, the response, especially from Black Twitter, is a big “sure, Jan.”

The Times is reporting that Royal aides have “hit back” at Meghan by alleging that she faced “a bullying complaint made by one of her closest advisers.”

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say that The Times is “being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative” before the Oprah interview.

Now, could there have been clashes between Meghan Markle and the royal aids? Of course. We are talking about someone who is totally outside the Royal system coming in and potentially ruffling feathers. Considering for the past thirty-some years we have been dealing with how the Royal system treated Princess Diana and how she clashed with the system, and she was someone who grew up adjacent to the royals.

But unlike members of the royal family, Meghan Markle has had a job. Has had to work for a living. So we have had decades of people working with her, who have nothing but positive things to say about that experience.

Are we to believe that as soon as she entered the gates of Palace as a senior royal she became an uppity Negress trying to change things and bullied all the royal aids?

Doesn’t smell right.

Work ethic made them feel threatened pic.twitter.com/Mt26NDSWwh — Myra (@SussexPrincess) March 3, 2021

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan responded to the story saying, “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Finally, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

What makes me extra dubious isn’t quite frankly just the issue of race (although that is a factor), it is a combo of the damage control being done about the Oprah interview, and just that we know the Royals do things like this. They did it with Diana, with Fergie (not that one), and now Meghan. Hell, the tabloids were awful to Kate Middleton before the engagement.

And look, I’m biased. I’m Team Meghan until I have a reason not to be.

Plus, having the perspective that the BRF is useless except for drama helps anyway, because I’m fine with Meghan and Harry wanting to milk their title and live off of it in America rather than live off British taxpayers. I’m fine with them shaking things up and trying to be useful within a useless monarchy.

Especially one that wants to use their own problematic collection of jewelry against Meghan Markle—something I find truly, truly amusing.

Meghan Markle getting her Prince husband to acknowledge colonization is probably the most useful thing a royal family member has done since WWII.

(image:Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

