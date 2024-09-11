Megan Thee Stallion wants to collab with Taylor Swift and we need it ASAP

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she wants to collaborate with none other than Taylor Swift.

Throughout her career, Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with several top stars. Most recently, she collaborated with BTS’s RM for “Neva Play.” In the past, she joined hands with Beyoncé for a remix of “Savage,” Ariana Grande and Doja Cat for the “34 + 35” remix, and she collaborated with Dua Lipa on “Sweetest Pie.” She also created the best song in the new Mean Girls movie with Renee Rapp, though you might have missed it if you skipped out on the credits. Megan Thee Stallion’s song with Cardi B, “WAP,” might be the most memorable collaboration of all, though, as it caused the internet’s most fragile men to have a meltdown.

Now, it seems, she wants to add Taylor Swift to that roster! Imagine what they could accomplish together. People would lose their minds.

Megan Thee Stallion talks potential collab with Taylor Swift

During an interview with PEOPLE, Megan stated that she “loves” Taylor Swift and would like to collaborate with her one day. She called her a “stallion” because of Swift’s impressive tall height, a trait she and Megan share. She told the magazine they would be “so cute” next to each other.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day. She’s a stallion too, she’s a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

Of course, this is not the first time the “Body” rapper has praised Taylor Swift. During an interview at the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs), she spoke about how grateful she was for Swift’s support. Lovingly calling her “TayTay,” Megan recalled seeing videos of Swift enjoying her performance.

FOFA! Megan Thee Stallion fala sobre a reação de Taylor Swift durante a performance de "Bongos" no #VMAs 2023 ? pic.twitter.com/rupbTACmVL — Megan Stallion Brasil (@meganstallionbr) September 19, 2023

At the time, Megan had teamed up with Cardi B to perform the collaboration “Bongos” for the first time. This marked their second collaboration together, following the widely successful “WAP” in 2021.

“I said, Taylor Swift, friend, you better be having a bash while we up here shaking it,” Megan is quoted saying. “I was like, ‘Taylor Swift is so bad, she’s a Hottie.” For reference, Hottie is the name used to describe Megan Thee Stallion’s fanbase.

If you want to see more of Megan Thee Stallion in the mean time—hopefully, they’ll get started on that collab soon!—you can catch her hosting the 2024 VMAs on September 11.

