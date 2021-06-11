Megan Thee Stallion Channels Her Inner Tyler Durden in Latest Video

The rap game’s number one otaku has returned, releasing the music video for her latest single “Thot Shit.” In the video, Megan Thee Stallion not only shows off her trademark knee strength and rap flow, but also calls out white politicians who have been using Black women rappers as their respectability punching bag.

In the video, a Senator makes a gross comment on the video for another Megan Thee Stallion song called “Body” before starting to unzip his pants. As he does, his phone rings and on the other line is Megan Thee Stallion delivering a familiar little speech from the film Fight Club.

“Look, the people you are after are the people you depend on. We cook your meals, we haul your trash, we connect your calls, we drive your ambulances. We guard you while you sleep. Do not … fuck with us,” she says. She then hangs up and the politician, thinking he is safe, walks out later, only to be hit by Megan driving a garbage truck.

In the 1999 film Fight Club, the “character” of Tyler Durden confronts the police commissioner Jacobs to stop his investigation of the actions of their anti-corporate organization, Project Mayhem, a.k.a. the titular Fight Club.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not only was this a fun callout to this moment, but it highlights a political aspect of Fight Club that I think is valuable of the movie despite the way it is often co-opted in a way that doesn’t understand satire.

I have really enjoyed Megan Thee Stallion as not just a rapper, but someone who is really taking her public persona in interesting directions. She has been outspoken about defending and protecting Black women. That shouldn’t have been her responsibility, but she has taken it on in light of everything. I found the video funny and certainly gasped at the ending because I didn’t expect that.

However, I do appreciate the callout of white male politicians who have been trying to weaponize and shame female rappers for talking about the sexual autonomy as if doing so will infect children in the womb. The release of “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released an onslaught of racist, sexist dog whistles.

That same hyper scrutiny also happens to LGBTQ Black celebrities, as we saw with Lil’ Nas X in “Call Me By Your Name.” I’m glad that they are being called out for their hypocrisy for trying to use their public service jobs to be no more than YouTube trolls in suits.

(image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]