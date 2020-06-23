Megan Fox Clarifies Her Experience With Michael Bay Following Viral Kimmel Clip

A clip of actress Megan Fox on Jimmy Kimmel back in 2009 has gone viral, with Fox recalling being an extra in Michael Bay’s Bad Boys II at the age of 15, dressed up in a bikini, and standing under a waterfall—because she was too young to be placed at the bar. The clip caused a dialogue about Fox’s treatment in the industry, and the actress went to Instagram to make clear what she thought about her relationship to Michael Bay.

“When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael,” Fox wrote. “I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner. I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general.”

She said that she was appreciative of the support: “I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the event.” Fox clarified that she was underage at the time for Bad Boys II, but was around 19/20 when she was in Bay’s Transformers, and that rumors of her being made to wash his car are not based in truth.

“I hope that whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events,” added Fox. “Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

She said that when it came to Bay and Steven Spielberg, who produced the Transformers films, she never felt preyed upon and was never assaulted by them.

Fox has every right make a decision about her own experiences, and considering her background with Bay, I wouldn’t be surprised if she just decided it wasn’t worth fighting him again. (I remember how that worked out last time.) Ultimately the story itself is gross, but it was the reaction to the story by Kimmel himself that was the most disturbing. She said she was 15 and in the 10th grade, and that there was no pause of cringe, just a confirmation of “Yup, that’s how most men think” was just—yikes.

That is just not something that should be normalized in our society. A fifteen-year-old actress who is too young for a bar scene, shouldn’t then be placed sexily under a waterfall.

