Meet the Rumored Frontrunners for ‘Superman: Legacy’

Now that the Henry Cavill era is (sadly) definitively over, all eyes are on the next actor to play Superman. But who will step in to fill the red booties of DC’s best known superhero? According to The Hollywood Reporter, some of Hollywood’s hottest young actors are in contention for the iconic role. Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-chairpersons and CEOs of DC Studios, fans have been eagerly awaiting the Supes reboot. Gunn announced DC’s massive new slate on social media, and at the top of his list is Superman: Legacy, a film that will introduce a younger Kal-El.

David Corenswet (Hollywood, Pearl) is the frontrunner for Clark Kent/Superman. Corenswet has been an internet favorite since he first appeared in the Netflix series The Politician, and it’s easy to see why. A dead ringer for a young Cavill, Corenswet sports the classic matinee idol look of Superman. Other names in contention include Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Tom Brittney (Grantchester) and Andrew Richardson (A Call to Spy).

DC is also looking to round out its cast with Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, X-Men: First Class) as the frontrunner for young Lex Luthor. Hoult, who was also in contention to play Superman, has carved out a niche playing neurotic and cruel rich boys, as seen in Hulu’s The Great and The Menu.

And no Superman film would be complete without a compelling Lois Lane. Actors who could take over for Amy Adams include Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). While WBD has yet to comment on casting, it’s clear that the studio has a lot riding on the success of this film. Much like Man of Steel, Superman: Legacy will (for better or worse) set the tone for DC’s slate going forward.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Netflix/Searchlight Pictures)

