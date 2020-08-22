Meet The New Members of The Suicide Squad

DC Fandome’s panel for James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad reboot/sequel/round 2 featured a host of new and familiar faces to the DCEU. Gunn finally answered many of our lingering casting questions while moderating a round of trivia with his actors. He also shared some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at what’s in store for the hotly anticipated film:

A little behind-the-scenes of #TheSuicideSquad. @SuicideSquadWB Thanks for joining us today at #DCFanDome – catch the encores if you missed it! pic.twitter.com/kP9osWIwHM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

We already knew that familiar faces would be returning to the franchise, most notably Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Other repeat offenders include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. But Gunn introduced many new members of the squad, which include folks ranging from newcomers to genre all-stars. Let’s take a look:

Michael Rooker as Savant

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that no James Gunn movie would be complete without a Michael Rooker performance. The erstwhile Yondu will appear as Savant, a genius vigilante and extortionist who is prone to memory lapses due to a chemical imbalance. I mean, we’re here for Rooker’s wig alone.

Flula Borg as Javelin

Actor, singer, and comedian Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2) will be playing Javelin, a former German Olympic athlete who turned to a life of crime. And yes, he rocks an arsenal of javelin-based weapons.

David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man

The Ant-Man and The Flash alum is taking on one of the zanier villains in the DC universe. Polka Dot Man uses spots and dots to craft his high tech weaponry and his signature flying saucer. We’re excited to see his goofy antics on the big screen.

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior will be playing a gender-swapped version of Ratcatcher, aka Ratcatcher 2, who can train and control Gotham’s rat population. Is she the daughter of the original Ratcatcher Otis Flannegan? Or maybe she’s just a big Willard fan.

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Idris Elba has been rumored to be playing many different roles ranging from Bronze Tiger to replacing Will Smith as Deadshot. Instead, Elba will be taking on the role of mercenary Bloodsport, a character best known for shooting Superman with a Krpytonite bullet. Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) will play his daughter Tyla.

Steve Agee as King Shark

It’s going to be tough to top Ron Funches’ voice acting as King Shark in the animated Harley Quinn series. But comedian Steve Agee (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) will be taking the reins of the CGI character.

Mayling Ng as Mongal

This isn’t Mayling Ng’s first outing in the DCEU. The Singaporean martial artist and stuntwoman was previously seen playing the Amazonian Orana in Wonder Woman. Ng will play vicious alien warlord Mongal in The Suicide Squad.

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

The Twelfth Doctor himself joins the squad as Clifford DeVoe aka The Thinker, a genius inventor with telekinetic and mind control capabilities.

Alice Braga as Sol Soria

Braga (Queen of the South) will play Sol Soria, who is thought to be a gender-swapped version of Juan Soria. Soria injected nanites into his hand, which gave him to the power to unlock any object he touches. We’ll have to wait and see how Braga’s character fits into that mythos.

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

SNL cast member and stand-up comic Davidson will make his action film debut as Blackguard, an enemy of Booster Gold. A member of baddie group The 1,000, Blackguard is known for his powered armor suit and his bitchin’ purple ponytail, neither of which we expect to see onscreen. But who knows?

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.

Nerd heartthrob Nathan Fillion joins the gang as T.D.K., and original character created by James Gunn. T.D.K. is supposed to stand for The Detachable Kid, but TBD on what exactly T.D.K. is and does.

Sean Gunn as Weasel

James Gunn’s brother dons the motion-capture suit once again to play another furry fighter, Weasel. Hopefully his time portraying Rocket Raccoon in the MCU will create another indelible critter counterpart to this squad.

John Cena as Peacemaker

WWE star and actor Cena will play Peacemaker, a violent vigilante who will kill anyone who gets in the way of his mission for world peace. Cena describes his character a “douchey Captain America” so get excited for that.

Phew! That’s so many characters, and we still don’t even know who Taika Waititi is playing! So much to unpack and so much to look forward to.

The Suicide Squad is currently set to premiere in August, 2021.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com