***SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the events of the season 3 finale.***

He’s been a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk at an organic supermarket in LA, and a doting husband and father in the northern California suburbs. But season four of Netflix’s You finds stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg crossing the pond and taking up residence in London as Professor Jonathan Moore. Joe has followed Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to Europe, who left for Paris with her daughter. But they didn’t part on the best of terms, as Joe’s wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) told Marienne that Joe murdered her abusive husband Ryan (Scott Michael Foster). After Marienne escapes, Joe kills Love and fakes his own death, leaving his son Henry to be raised by a co-worker.

But will Marienne have any interest in being with Joe, knowing that he killed her ex, his wife, and abandoned his child? And will Joe lose his focus and get distracted by co-eds and social drama? The teaser introduces a new cast of folks Joe will encounter in his new life, some of whom will be allies and some of whom will end up on the chopping block. You has always satirized the wealthy elite, be they New York socialites, LA Hollywood wannabes, or mom-fluencers. Now it looks like Joe will be taking on academia and the literary elite.

Netflix is splitting season 4 of You into two parts, with Part 1 premiering February 10, and Part 2 on March 10.

(featured image: Netflix)

