Things We Saw Today: Mean Girls Toaster Strudel Is So Fetch

Now this might finally make Fetch happen. For no apparent reason, Pillsbury has finally honored Gretchen Wieners and the iconic 2004 film in which she appeared with … limited edition Mean Girls toaster strudel? On Wednesdays they wear pink … icing.
View this post on Instagram
On Fridays, we eat Toaster Strudels. New, limited edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudels are out now! In the movie, Gretchen Wieners’ dad was the inventor of Toaster Strudels. This Toaster Strudel variety has strawberry filling and pink icing. Also, you can watch the movie on Fandango Now with the purchase of two Mean Girls boxes. Found these at Target.
Yes. This is an entirely real, and fitting honor for the young lady whose father invented the delicious treat. And I gotta say, that strawberry-cream cheese combo looks pretty delicious.
But why is this happening 16 years after Mean Girls hit the screens? (Yes, now you feel old, so do I.) I have no idea. Maybe it has something to do with Mean Girls day next month! (It’s October 3rd!) Or maybe it’s somehow related to the rumored meta-movie adaption of the Mean Girls musical? The promotion also includes a contest for the best pink icing art and the prize for the winner includes Mean Girls merch, a personalized video message from Gretchen Wieners herself, Lacey Chabert, and most importantly, a year’s with of toaster strudel!
And ALL for Gretchen Wieners! 💕 Announcing NEW @MeanGirls Inspired Toaster Strudel with Limited Edition Pink Icing! pic.twitter.com/8PjAhQYNej
— Toaster Strudel (@ToasterStrudel) September 2, 2020
There’s a lot of weird advertising out there—but at least this one looks pretty tasty, if somewhat inexplicable?
(via: Delish, image: Paramount)
Here are a few other things we saw today:
- Peter Thiel is, amazingly, even worse than we thought. (via Buzzfeed)
- New York Times reporters asked attendees why they weren’t masked at a Trump rally and then they were asked to leave. (via HuffPost)
- And to complete the trifecta of horrible news today, money earmarked for 9/11 first responders’ healthcare … has just gone missing. (via New York Daily News)
- THIS CAST THO!
Okay, the anticipation for “The Harder They Fall” just got SUPER real!!
The amazing Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler join Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in the Western – coming soon to @netflix!! pic.twitter.com/MHvhOdIUNH
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 11, 2020
- Inside the endings that aren’t really endings of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Walking Dead. (via The Hollywood Reporter)
- Karen Han Argues that Mulan‘s villain was in the right (she was!). (via Polygon)
- Yes please, take my money.
Crack open a cold beverage with the Infinity Gauntlet and Mjölnir. https://t.co/Dk3S9deZg8
— Nerdist (@nerdist) September 11, 2020
And finally, Oregon is facing catastrophic damage and evacuations due to massive wildfires. If you can, please help and to everyone else in the West, stay safe.
