Mean Girls Cast Spells in a New Clip From ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Hollywood loves a fairy tale reboot/reimagining, so it was only a matter of time before some studio snapped up the rights to Soman Chainani’s 2013 fantasy fairy tale epic series The School for Good and Evil. Netflix’s adaptation is directed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Bridesmaids) and features an all-star cast which includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Laurence Fishburne, and many more.

The story is set in the fantasy village of Gavaldon, and centers on unlikely best friends: blonde seamstress and wannabe princess Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and gothic, witchy Agatha (Sofia Wylie). The duo are recruited to join the School for Good and Evil, which trains students to become fairy tale villains or heroes. But their expectations are upended when Sophie is placed in the School for Evil, run by Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, run by Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). Amidst the mix-up, the girls must navigate their new classmates, many of whom are the children of legendary heroes and villains like King Arthur, Captain Hook, and the Wicked Witch. Cliques and rivalries form, and the two friends are pitted against one another.

With shades of Once Upon a Time, Harry Potter, and a live-action Disney film, there’s a lot to like about TSFGAE. It’s a rich sprawling fantasy world with an A-list cast, and it’s a promising new franchise for all ages. During their global fan event Tudum, Netflix released an exclusive scene from the film sees the students lined up to get their fingers pricked, which will activate their powers (I hope they’re washing that thing between pokes). Washington says, “your finger glow helps you become aware of the power inside of you.” But the proceedings are interrupted when Sophie, post-evil girl makeover, marches into the hall. She struts through the school to Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown”, drawing stares from her classmates.

The School for Good and Evil premieres on Netflix on October 19.

(featured image: Helen Sloan/Netflix)

