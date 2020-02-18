The MCU Unpopular Opinion Trend Is Our Civil War

It all started as a simple suggestion: Sign the Sokovia Accords … oh wait, sorry, no. That’s actually the plot of Captian America: Civil War. The current Marvel war, though, started from a simple tweet asking us to share our unpopular Marvel Cinematic Universe opinions. The problem? Our unpopular opinions are all over the place.

The original tweet asked for tea, and well … that’s exactly what we all got.

Please give me some unpopular opinions about the MCU pic.twitter.com/G1Vf5aehp6 — | (@thorsfeed) February 17, 2020

If you look at the replies or the quote-tweets, everyone has their opinions, and today is the day to share them—which … is rarely a good thing, and today is one of those days when it is most definitely not a great idea.

My own personal take was that I actually love the relationship between Tony Stark and Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many compare Peter to a “child Iron Man” and clearly misunderstand the entire point of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but that’s on them, not me.

I just happen to like that Uncle Ben was not a focal point of the MCU movies, instead focusing on Peter’s need to find a father figure and how it has constantly led to his downfall. (It literally happened with Norman Osborn in the Raimi movies, so … *shrug.*)

But still, our unpopular opinions spawned fans all yelling at each other and fighting once again. Here is actual footage of each of us after pressing the “tweet” button on our MCU opinions:

So, let’s take a look at some of those brave souls that made us feel the most attacked.

Infinity War is the worst Avengers film. https://t.co/BJ3aZwDCLV — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) February 18, 2020

I get it if you don’t like Avengers: Infinity War but the thing is … Age of Ultron exists and is always going to be there, so … I rest my case.

Definitely an unpopular opinion. Here it goes…..(inhales deeply then exhales) Guardians of the Galaxy is the best MCU film. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/T0r3oVvaCm — Rosa’s Reviews (@rosasreviews) February 18, 2020

While Rocket Raccoon is there, I have to say, not the best!

Infinity War is a better movie than Endgame https://t.co/rwrtSNLPqF — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 18, 2020

SURE!

Captain America was wrong in Civil War. https://t.co/68x5e3duC1 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 18, 2020

Everyone was wrong and no one was right, but then if we all say that, it’s Civil War 2.

And then, the tweet that personally hurt me.

Rocket is very. very. annoying. https://t.co/zz01CEaqTH — Michal is emotionally compromised by The Witcher (@inkasrain) February 18, 2020

Rocket Raccoon is my little weapon, a character I love with my whole heart and maybe my favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. So this one? It hurt. It hurt a lot, but then again, isn’t that the point of this entire experiment?

Have your own MCU opinion you want to share? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

