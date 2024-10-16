Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness perhaps isn’t the most beloved Marvel movie, but fans want a sequel nonetheless. And Multiverse of Madness certainly laid the groundwork for one, as Doctor Strange gained a third eye and met up with the mysterious sorceress Clea, played by Charlize Theron.

Recommended Videos

Now new rumors are spreading about what exactly might happen in that sequel. They come from Production Weekly, the same production which indicated recently that Elizabeth Olsen was about to star in a Scarlet Witch solo project. Details are behind a paywall, but the relevant information has made it onto social media and there’s some interesting claims in there.

First of all, Production Weekly says that Sam Raimi will be directing the film. That sounds like an educated guess more than anything else, as Raimi’s direction of Multiverse of Madness was widely praised. They also claim that Charlize Theron will be the female lead—though that’s sort of obvious from the ending of the last movie—and that the plot will be about Doctor Strange “finding himself summoned by a cross-dimensional entity known as the Black Priests.”



God, I hope this is true. ? — ERod ? (@ERodBuster1) October 11, 2024

But perhaps most interesting of all is the comment at the end of Production Weekly’s post: according to them, Denzel Washington is “mentioned” for the role of Dormammu. Dormammu was the evil entity who showed up at the end of the first Doctor Strange movie: back then, Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch did the voice for him.

Is this rumor legit? Well, it’s not entirely out of the question. It’s worth noting that in 2023, scooper Grace Randolph claimed that Marvel Studios had sought Washington out for the role of Galactus in Fantastic Four, a role he turned down, a role he turned down. Ralph Ineson got the part in the end. So if that rumor is true, Marvel Studios actively want to get Washington in there somewhere. Could Doctor Strange 3 be the key? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy