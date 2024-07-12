‘MaXXXine’ Extra Shares New Details About Mia Goth Battery Lawsuit, Wrongful Termination

While the third and final film in Ti West’s slasher horror-thriller trilogy, MaXXXine, has been receiving polarized reviews, its star has come under fire, as well.

James Hunter, a background actor, has revealed additional details on the incident that led him to accuse Mia Goth of kicking him in the head while the movie was being shot last April. The lawsuit was filed against Goth, West, and the film’s distributor, A24. While the lawsuit was filed back in January 2024, the new details have come to light through the July 10 Dread Central report.

According to the plaintiff, Goth nearly stepped on him during the filming of a scene where she was supposed to run past him while he was lying down, and she followed it up by intentionally kicking him in the head in the next take. As a result of the kick, Hunter says he suffered from a concussion, and to make matters worse, he says Goth mocked him as he excused himself to the bathroom.

Hunter says of Goth,

“She said ‘Nobody will believe you because you’re nothing. Get the f*** off my set, you big baby.’” James Hunter/Dread Central

The lawsuit consisted of individual charges against the three parties: battery against Goth, and charges of wrongful termination against the distributor and the director. Hunter was initially hired to play the role of “Dead Parishioner” for three days, but was informed by his casting agency that he was not needed for the remaining days after the incident took place on day 1.

Here’s what A24 had to say about the situation, according to Dread Central:

“The claims made in the complaint are simply not true. As this is in active litigation, we cannot say more at this time but continue to vigorously defend Mia and the entire filmmaking team against these extremely baseless allegations.” A24 representative/Dread Central

Hunter says he also had to endure borderline inhumane conditions during the shoot, as he had to lie on the ground without proper padding while being covered in fake blood. This led to ants and mosquitoes constantly pestering him, and when he finally took off his robe, the fake blood had dried up, causing him pain. The plaintiff claims that he has medical proof from various doctors that corroborates his story, which could potentially land Ti West, Mia Goth, and A24 in trouble.

