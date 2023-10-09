Matthew Lillard’s New Nerdy Adventure? Bringing Whiskey to ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Quest’s End begins their journey with their Paladin inspired whiskey, which is described as follows: “Every quest has a beginning, and ours begins with Paladin. Click here to learn more about the first-ever whiskey made by fantasy fans, for fantasy fans – and the brand-new fantasy saga that accompanies it!” You can, however, buy the first set of four!

In the first four set includes Paladin, Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon and is a story waiting for every fan to unfold. “Buy the first four releases of Quest’s End up front and prepare to savor a series of treasures worthy of a dragon’s hoard. Includes a signed lithograph from our artist Tyler Jacobson and a virtual tasting session with Matthew Lillard and Ale Ochoa!”

I was lucky enough to speak to Lillard about the whiskey, his career, and bringing his love of nerdy things to life and having fun with things that he himself enjoys. “I feel like I’m building things I’m excited about and it just happens all the things I’m excited about are the fandoms that we live in, right?” Lillard said. “Everything about the RPG space between fantasy Dungeons and Dragons and all of that. That’s who I am. That’s what I love. That’s where I sort of live. The whiskey sort of made sense. Building faster, building beetle and grims and then doing fast perform and sort of understanding nerd culture and that there’s a real business opportunity there. And then seeing that opportunity and sort of translating that to other things is just me following my charm rather than me collecting anything. I think that Seth Green does this really well, actually, is that he isn’t speaking to fans. He’s speaking to himself like he is, that is who Seth Green is. Like he is a giant fan. And I am a giant fan of this space, right? And so it’s not a manipulation. It is just chasing your joy.”

You can see our full conversation here:

Are you ready to embark on this journey with Matthew Lillard and Quest's End?

