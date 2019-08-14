Things We Saw Today: Mattel Can Take My Money With These New Star Wars Barbies

Star Wars keeps on getting the best merch. Mattel is releasing a new line of Barbies that feature dolls in couture versions of famous Star Wars costumes, and I’m here for it. Seriously. These are going to be the cosplays to see at the next Star Wars Celebration. The three dolls are of Leia Organa (in her senatorial gown from A New Hope), Darth Vader, and R2-D2, and they look amazing.

Introducing the all-new #StarWars x @Barbie Dolls, inspired by the film, Star Wars: A New Hope.✨Celebrating the original concept art, this collectible set pays homage to three iconic characters. Pre-order now on @Amazon! pic.twitter.com/fS0CkMdxLa — Mattel (@Mattel) August 13, 2019

The Leia one is a beautiful reimagining of her original, iconic dress. It looks close enough while still giving it a fresh interpretation. The R2-D2 and the Darth Vader ones are super cool, and look like they’d be at home at Fashion Week. While the Vader one is Sith chic and worthy of all the adoration it’s getting on Twitter, the R2 one is especially cute. The boots, the jacket, the detailing … it’s perfection. I know I keep circling back to the cosplay idea, but that might be my outfit of choice for Star Wars Celebration in 2020.

Do you have a favorite outfit? What other characters would you want to see given a couture makeover? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Mattel)

Sony Stage 6 is plotting a sequel to Searching. (via Deadline)

The Washington Post examines the phenomenon of posing with cute pets you don’t own, or “dogfishing.” (via the Washington Post)

Lindsay Ellis breaks down Game of Thrones and we’re here for it. (via YouTube) Buzzfeed explores what happened to co-authors Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman after Thrush was accused of sexual misconduct. (via Buzzfeed)

Pajiba breaks down the hellscape we live in with 5 quotes from the past 24 hours. (via Pajiba)

There’s going to be a SyFy movie called Zombie Tidal Wave, and I’m here for it. (via Twitter) .@IanZiering is ready to save the world from a brand new disaster: a #ZombieTidalWave. Don’t miss the world premiere this Saturday at 9/8c on @SYFY. pic.twitter.com/OUnbN8aw6p — SYFY (@SYFY) August 12, 2019

Happy Wednesday, readers!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—