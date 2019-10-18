Things We Saw Today: So Fans Think They Spotted Matt Smith in Star Wars

Matt Smith as an alien is something we’ve all come to know. From his big leap into the suspenders of the Eleventh Doctor on Doctor Who to being the Skynet we’ve feared in the Terminator franchise, Smith is no stranger to fandom and sci-fi elements. So the announcement that he was heading to a galaxy far, far away in a secret role in The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t exactly surprising.

Now, however, it seems as if we are finally getting a new look at what Matt Smith could potentially be in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. And honestly … I have some issues with it, mainly because I just want Smith to be able to look like himself in this.

If this is, in fact, Matt Smith, then I honestly have to laugh.

MATT SMITH IS REALLY IN THE MOVIE OMGGGGG IM SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9FIRBfk0c0 — (@roguewn) October 15, 2019

As someone who prides themselves on a pure love of Matt Smith, I have to say that this does look like it could be him. It’s in the eyes. But then again, I could be wrong. I just wish Matt Smith could look like … you know, Matt Smith in Star Wars but alas, my already alien-looking fave will probably have make-up on and look even more other-worldly than he normally does but it’s fine. Matt Smith is in Star Wars so I at least have that.

(via Comic Book, image: Netflix)

WATCH: During live spacewalk call today, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir corrects President Trump for saying that the first all-female spacewalk is “the first time for a woman outside the Space Station.” pic.twitter.com/2Zjk8doTG5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 18, 2019

