Matt Smith Confirms What I Always Knew About Daemon’s Astrological Sign on ‘House of the Dragon’

The race to pick sides in season 2 of House of the Dragon is on, and the cast is getting asked the important questions. Press kicked off in New York City today, and the press conference had both Team Green and Team Black in attendance!

Divided between the opposing factions, each section took questions in person and online, and one that really fascinated me (posed to Team Black) was about astrological signs. One journalist asked if the cast thought about what Zodiac sign their characters would fall under, and the cast jumped at the idea of it.

Most admitted that they hadn’t thought about it until this moment but then quickly figured out what they would be. Eve Best, who plays Rhaenys, said that she saw her as a Scorpio (Best herself is a Leo), and then both Steve Toussaint and Matt Smith used their actual astrological signs to describe their characters. Toussaint is an Aries and said that Corlys also acts like an Aries and then Smith confirmed what I’ve always know about Daemon Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy poked fun at their cast mates because the answers were seemingly just connecting to the actor’s Zodiac sign (which wasn’t the question), but it was still funny to think about how these actors view their characters and their own astrological signs in the process. Smith’s answer, though, was the one I always knew. Matt Smith, who is a Scorpio, said that he sees Daemon as one, and here is the thing: He’s right.

Daemon Targaryen is as Scorpio as they come

(HBO)

Scorpios often get a bad rap. We are a fiercely loyal people and do not handle betrayal well. Scorpio men, as Eve Best pointed out at the press conference, are chaotic, which is exactly who Daemon Targaryen is as a character. He is someone who loves and supports his family until they’ve hurt him. He tries to be what Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) needs, but he also doesn’t always do it in the best of ways because he just lashes out.

That is a very Scorpio way of thinking. I have often tried to help people without necessarily going about it in the right way. The Scorpio in me is someone who just really wants to protect, and often, that protection can be the wrong thing. In Daemon’s case, he just loves so completely that his lashing out comes from a place of “meaning well,” but it often makes things harder for the person he’s trying to help.

Sure, it is hilarious that Smith himself is also a Scorpio and labeled Daemon as one (I don’t think someone like the Doctor, for instance, would be considered a Scorpio despite Smith’s own sign), but I do think that in this case, it is 100% true. I thought it the minute I met Daemon. He just has that Scorpio dramatic flair, and I love him for it.

For everything that Daemon is, being a Scorpio is probably the one thing we can all agree on.

