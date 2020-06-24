Things We Saw Today: The Matrix 4 Cast Is Back on Set

Neo, Trinity, and faves old and new are returning in full force as the cast and crew The Matrix 4 heads back to set. In the midst of the pandemic, studios worldwide shut down productions, but some are cautiously reopening. The more I hear about productions starting up again (especially with cases still rising in the US), the more I worry about what is going to happen. As long as the studios are being safe and taking every precaution, it is at least a step back into some idea of normalcy, but I hope that lives aren’t being risked in this pursuit.

Even so, I’m incredibly psyched for The Matrix 4 and can allow myself some excitement at this latest evidence of its existence. It’s going to be interesting to see where this movie takes the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves), as The Matrix Revolutions gave us a pretty clear idea of what happened with Neo. That being said, we never really could pinpoint the truth about everything happening in the world we thought we knew versus the reality that Neo was then subjected to when he took the red pill.

TMZ reported Reeves, Trinity actress Carrie-Anne Moss, and new castmember Neil Patrick Harris getting back into action. (Do these pictures mean that Neo has a beard? Because yes please!!!!!!!) Additionally, IMDb lists some actors we love to see onscreen as part of the Matrix 4 cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and many more are involved, though their characters and the plot remains top-secret.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Back on ‘Matrix 4’ Set https://t.co/l4elHnTHyq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2020

Reeves, in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, praised Lana Wachowski’s script for the fourth installment to the franchise and attributed it to why he was willing to come back as The One.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

As someone who used to be obsessed with The Matrix franchise, the news of the production resuming, and the sight of the actors, thrills me more than it probably should. Is it time for me to rewatch the entire franchise? Yes, yes I think it is. Get ready for my Trinity/Neo feels.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Warner Bros.)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Why are we suddenly so obsessed with the ’90s again??? (via Twitter Moments)

A Dennis Nedry figure from Jurassic Park that comes in a Barbasol can? Fine, take my money. (via Nerdist)

Mitch McConnell just pushed through Trump’s 200th lifetime appointment to the courts. All Trump and McConnell care about is shaping the courts for decades to do their bidding. We can’t afford 4 more years. #WeDecide2020 #CourtsMatter pic.twitter.com/ekWtpnDzvk — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 24, 2020

The three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were indicted. (via CNN)

Disneyland Unions will protest the reopening timeline. (via CBR)

Anything we missed out there today? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com