‘Matlock’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Procedural legal drama fans rejoice! The reboot of Matlock will get a second season. The CBS series performed so well that it became the first renewal announced by the network in 2024, after only the first few episodes had aired.



The first iteration of the series was created by Dean Hargrove and first premiered in 1986. It starred Andy Griffith as the protagonist, a criminal defense attorney named Ben Matlock. In the universe of the reboot, things get a bit meta. The plot centers on Madeline Kingston, played by Kathy Bates, who assumes the identity of lawyer Matty Matlock in order to get justice for her daughter Ellie who died due to the opioid epidemic. Madeline is a fan of the old series and her alias is an homage to it. As “Matty” Madeline joins Jacobson Moore, the law firm she blames for her daughter’s death and solves other cases along the way.

When will Matlock season 2 be released?

The first eight episodes of season 1 aired from October through December 2024. The midseason premiere aired in January of 2025. Since the show was renewed so early, it is safe to assume audiences can expect the second season in fall of 2025. The series does not have to wait until the upfronts to discover its fate.

The cast of Matlock season 2

Bates will reprise her role as the title character. She will be joined by Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, a junior partner at the firm and Matty’s boss. Jason Ritter will continue to play Julian, a senior partner at the firm and Olympia’s estranged husband. An added bonus of the series’ continuation is fans can also look forward to more interpretive dances from Ritter on TikTok. He gets down to the theme song often.

Matlock’s potential season 2 plot

Since season 1 is still airing it is tricky to predict what could go down in season 2 but let’s give it a go. Matty’s identity and hidden agenda are always at risk of coming to light. Perhaps a powerful antagonist learns about it and uses it against her. Matty’s moral boundaries could be put to the test if her revenge mission conflicts with a client getting their own justice.

Audiences could learn more about Matty’s personal life. What does she do outside of work? Who are her friends? Fans could see more of her relationship with grandson Alfie to give even more depth to her character.

Olympia and Julian’s rocky relationship is sure to get some screen time as well. The once happily married couple keeps trying to reconcile but haven’t quite gotten there yet. Revelations such as Julian’s affair with Shae haven’t helped the matter. In season 2 audiences might get closure, either way.

Keep watching season 1 to come up with your own fan theories.

