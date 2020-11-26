The Mary Sue Gift Guide: For the Fantasy Lover in Your Life

For me, the holiday season officially began November 1st, when Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” overtook the spooky tunes and “This is Halloween” tracks I’d been playing religiously on repeat. Though this year’s holiday season will unfortunately look a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general 2020 chaos, the desire to show love and foster connection will be felt stronger than ever before.

And those of us who are fantasy lovers will find more than a few gems in this gift guide, as these items serve as the perfect tools for self-care, nostalgia, and the most lighthearted and fun escapism. Enjoy!

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

In my eyes, V.E. Schwab is one of the queens of fantasy. Her A Darker Shade of Magic series is filled to the brim with dreamy worlds, immersive magic systems, and prose that’s so pretty it almost sings off the page. And her newest book, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, brings to life a very unique and refreshing fantasy story:

France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.

A beautiful tale of star-crossed love, magic, and a dark Faustian Bargain makes The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue the perfect book for the fantasy lover in your life! I know I personally couldn’t stop turning the pages until the very end.

“It’s dangerous to go alone! Take this!” That simple phrase never fails to give me the warmest of the nostalgia fuzzies. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is considered one of the best video games of all time for good reason: not only is it imaginative and deeply vivid in its worldbuilding, characters, and storyline, but it has some of the prettiest music ever. Gift your friends or family this beautiful ocarina from STL Ocarina so they can learn iconic melodies like “The Lost Woods”, “Songs of Swords”, and, of course, “Zelda’s Lullaby.”

One of the most breathtaking traits of the Game of Thrones series (both book universe and TV show) is the visuals. Between the costumes, landscapes, and castles, it’s as though magic is steeped within every single thread of George R. R. Martin’s universe, making for some truly stunning aesthetics. Now, fans have the chance to engage in some art therapy through this beautiful Game of Thrones coloring book published by Random House Books. Just by glancing at the photo above, I can imagine the long, languid, and relaxing afternoons and evenings that can be spent bringing life and color to these gorgeous coloring book spreads.

Maybe I’m just a weird fan, but one of the things I always wonder about when reading fantasy is how the characters and the world smell. And in Leigh Bardugo’s Russian-inspired Grishaverse, the magic and worldbuilding is so immersive and vivid that sometimes I feel envious at not being able to experience it fully with all my five senses. Well, luckily, Briar Wick’s Etsy has come through for us fantasy lovers with this beautiful fan-inspired soy candle, based on the Grishaverse’s most diabolocal villain, The Darkling. If you’re feeling a different sort of vibe, you’re in luck, because this shop carries scents for all the characters, settings, and vibes from Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows series!

These elf ear buds are adorable and the perfect accessories for listening to your favorite Ren Faire playlist or LOTR soundtrack. They also bring the perfect touch of fantasy for fandom lovers and cosplayers alike. Though, at the moment, they are only available in this peach color, there’s still loads of fun to be had—and be worn—in these truly unique headphones!

How beautiful are these Good Omens-inspired whipped soaps?! And impressively enough, the packaging (and scents!) of each both somehow manage to capture the personality of Aziraphale and Crowley perfectly. You could either buy both for yourself, or share with your fellow partner in crime so that everyone is smelling good and delightfully wicked—or holy, depending on who’s asking.

When I first stumbled upon this book purse, I literally gasped. If the photo above isn’t proof enough of how beautiful they are, then I highly recommend you peruse Novel Creations’ Etsy shop for their dazzling array of uniquely handcrafted book purses. (Made from actual recycled book covers!) There’s a little something for everybody in the aesthetics and book covers available, but for fantasy lovers especially, there’s more than enough options to help you find your new favorite fashion accessory.

I feel like it’s a no brainer that reading/watching LOTR and The Hobbit requires a cozy blanket and some snuggle-ready pillows. And with this fleece blanket, you can now bring a little bit of Middle Earth with you for all your non-magical (or magical!) needs. Bonus points for being able to use it as a cheat sheet for all the places Bilbo and Frodo trek through on their respective unexpected journeys.

Whenever I think of fantasy, one of the first words that pops into my head is faeries: quintessential mascots for worlds of magic and whimsy. And these delicately crafted fairy wing earrings are not only stunning, but designed to be unique and one of a kind. You’re sure to feel like a mythical hero/heroine in one of these bad boys, and as their description says: “They’re the perfect gift for those who love fantasy and fairies and fairytales.”

Nothing beats the feeling of snuggling up with a good book and a warm cup of your favorite tea. And now, you can combine the best of both worlds with NovelTea’s punnerific literary inspired tea blends and faux-book cover tea tins. I don’t know about you, but I snort in satisfaction each time I come across the names of their newest blends. Who would’ve thought you’d be able to make so much tea puns with book titles? A must-have for the fantasy bookworm in your life.

(featured image: STL Ocarina, Novel Creations)

