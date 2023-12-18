Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ellen Wong Told Us How They Felt About Ramona and Knives’ Second Chance

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off took a unique opportunity with a detective take on Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and a newly independent Knives Chau (Ellen Wong), really serving its female characters in such an exciting way for fans of the original graphic novels and film.

In talking with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ellen Wong about the anime, I was giddy at the chance to discuss two characters I’ve loved since the 2010 movie came out. I was 17 at the time the movie came out and have loved it since, especially Knives and Ramona. Our chat is one I am very proud of, spanning my love for their careers ever since and why I loved Scott Pilgrim Takes Off so dearly, but a question I loved asking was about the evolution of Ramona and Knives relationship in the series.

I asked Wong about the dynamic of Knives and Ramona, which has grown in the anime versus how it is in the film, and she shared how proud she is of how the two characters are in the show. “It was a really proud moment because I think that the characters, they’ve been living in Bryan Lee O’Malley’s mind, genius mind for so long that I think in the feature, you can only tell so much,” Wong said.

She went on to talk about how this gave these characters a second chance. “And the way it ends, it does allude to this, well, there is a story there. There’s so much more to say for every one of the characters, and in the anime, this is our chance to really go into that and go deeper. Going onto what Mary was saying earlier, there’s just so much depth and nuance and intelligence and authenticity in this sort of journey of what it’s like to grow up, to make mistakes, to learn from it and to fall down again and to get back up. And it’s not just like A, B and C. It goes in all of these colors and what’s really cool in the anime is that you get to sort of see them go and figure out what that is for each and every one of the characters.”

You can see our full interview here:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is on Netflix now.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]