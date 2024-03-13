Marvel’s Leaning Hard Into Nostalgia With Its ‘X-Men ’97’ Promos

X-Men ’97 is coming next week, and Marvel isn’t letting us forget what era the series takes place in.

X-Men ’97 is a revival of the beloved animated series, which ran for five seasons in the ’90s (ending in—you guessed it—1997). The show isn’t a reboot, though. Instead, it picks up right where the original series left off, with Magneto preparing to take over the world, and Professor Xavier suffering a mortal injury.

As a show that takes place in the ’90s, X-Men ’97 is already promising a heaping dose of nostalgia, with the original characters returning, yellow spandex and all. And the promos are making sure we know it!

On March 9, Marvel Studios posted a teaser that shows an old fashioned TV (you know, the kind that’s not flat) broadcasting clips from the new series with a grainy filter. A couple of noteworthy things about the clip: Cyclops showing off his signature power, a guy with an unmistakable mullet, and all the X-Men being awesome.

As if that barely-recognizable contraption we used to call TVs wasn’t nostalgic enough, Marvel released another promo featuring old-fashioned trading cards. Remember those things? You can almost smell the rock-hard stick of bubblegum!

Raise your hand if you had that exact binder when you were a kid, with your own collection of dog-eared trading cards. Is this what it feels like when marketing totally works on you?

Everything we know about X-Men ’97

The first two episodes of X-Men ’97 are hitting Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20. After those first two drop, one new episode will be released each week, for a total of 10. X-Men ’97 is currently confirmed for two seasons.

However, there have been concerning developments behind the scenes. Earlier this week, the news broke that series creator Beau DeMayo, who had previously been excitedly promoting the show, had abruptly been fired from Marvel. No reason has yet been given by Marvel or DeMayo’s team for the firing.

(featured image: Disney+)

