It’s Time for the MCU To Bring in the A-Force

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe first started, it was largely dominated by male heroes. In recent years, the MCU has been trying to remedy this a bit by introducing new female heroes, including She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). With more female heroes gaining prominence in the MCU, it might be time to officially bring in the A-Force, an all-female team of Avengers. After all, the tiny taste we got of A-Force in Avengers: Endgame left us longing for (much) more.

In what has become known as the “A-Force scene” In Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) shows up during the final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and relieves Peter Parker (Tom Holland) of the Infinity Gauntlet. Then, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), et al., all fly or jump into the frame to provide backup to Captain Marvel. While the scene gave some much-needed appreciation to the women of the MCU, it definitely wasn’t satisfying for those hoping for an official A-Force debut.

So far, there hasn’t been much evidence that Marvel is developing an A-Force project. However, the MCU has already introduced three members of the A-Force and possibly a fourth (which we’ll get to later), so there is still a possibility that the team will become a reality in the MCU. Here’s everything to know about the A-Force team from Marvel Comics.

The heroes of A-Force

The A-Force was initially conceived as a female Avengers team from an alternate universe. The team debuted in Marvel’s Secret Wars crossover series which introduced the A-Force as the defenders of the matriarchal nation of Arcadia, a part of Battleworld. In this world, She-Hulk was the ruler of Arcadia, as well as the leader of the nation’s major superhero team, A-Force. The A-Force consisted of She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, Dazzler, Nico Minoru, Medusa, and Singularity.

MCU fans are already familiar with She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Nico Minoru. Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk is the cousin of Bruce Banner and also has Hulk transformation abilities, while Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel gained superpowers after her DNA fused with Mar-Vell’s Kree NDA. Minoru has appeared in Marvel’s Runaways and was portrayed by Lyrica Okano in the Hulu series. She’s a powerful sorceress who can use her magical abilities for energy manipulation, teleportation, telepathy, and flight.

Rounding out the A-Force team are Singularity, Medusa, and Dazzler. Singularity is another character who may have been introduced to the MCU already. There has been speculation that Eternity’s daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth), in Thor: Love and Thunder is actually the MCU’s Singularity. In the comics, Singularity is, basically, a sentient singularity. Like Eternity, her body is composed of space itself and holds a pocket dimension within, which she uses to teleport herself and others through space and time. Meanwhile, Dazzler is a mutant who can transform sound into energy and light, while Medusa is an inhuman and has psychokinetic control over her hair, which can elongate and has enough strength to lift or ensnare enemies.

A-Force villains

In Secret Wars, the major villain that A-Force fought was female Loki. Initially, A-Force thought that Loki was an ally of theirs. However, after Arcadia comes under attack from Sentinels entering their nation from a mysterious portal, they realize there is a traitor among them who is responsible for the portal. It turned out Loki had opened the portal, hoping to raise dissent against the A-Force for the attack on the nation and take over as ruler of Arcadia. Before they can defeat Loki, she summons a horde of Zombies to attack Arcadia. Singularity steps in and consumes the entire horde in her pocket universe, but seemingly dies in the process.

However, Singularity did not actually die. Instead, she somehow awakened in the main timeline on Earth-616 and managed to reunite with that world’s She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, Dazzler, Medusa, and Minoru. On Earth-616, the A-Force team went up against Antimatter, a sentient being composed of antimatter (naturally), making him essentially the exact opposite of Singularity. After defeating Antimatter, the A-Force also fought Dia Sloane (a.k.a. Countless), a shapeshifting mutant who traveled from Battleworld to Earth-616, too.

Later, they saved the world from an infection that a woman named Alice was spreading, which turned humans into bugs. However, this required Minoru to kill Alice, which resulted in disagreements among the team about ethics. Sadly, this was A-Force’s last adventure, as the comic series was discontinued due to low readership. Hopefully, someday, the MCU will revive Marvel’s A-Force.

