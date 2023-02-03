Marvel, You Will Not Trick Me Into Buying Scott Lang’s Book on Amazon

Marvel loves to add to their machine and now we’re getting physical copies of Scott Lang’s memoir. Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been the comedic relief in many ways. His movies are fun, he’s played by Paul Rudd, and it’s just a fun time. So when Scott wrote a book in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that probably is part of his podcast that was featured in Ms. Marvel, it was only a matter of time before Marvel actually released the fictional memoir.

Titled Look Out For the Little Guy, we don’t know much about the book outside of its inclusion in the latest movies. And as seen on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, there is an audiobook component to it that Scott listens to while in his car.

“Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger, but he’s also a best-selling author,” Rudd said in a video promoting the book from Marvel Studios. “And now you can purchase my—his—very real book, Look Out for the Little Guy. This once movie prop is now an actual, real-life book that you can actually purchase where books are sold. How’s that for meta?”

There are plenty of companion things sold for properties. Most recently, the announced you could buy the vinyl for Aurora by Daisy Jones & the Six, the fictional band from the new Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six. So this isn’t a new thing by any means.

Call me whatever you want, but the minute I saw that there was going to be a Scott Lang book out thanks to Marvel, I knew I’d end up buying it. And sure, people are probably mad that this will somehow connect into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe but hey, if you don’t want to read it then … don’t! But don’t take it away from those of us who are going to get it because a book written by Scott Lang seems hilarious.

You know it’s going to be funny

Even if it isn’t really written by Rudd, it is still supposed to be in his voice. So you know you’ll laugh while reading it. And yeah, I do think that this novel is going to be something that’s a companion piece to the MCU with information we don’t yet have in it.

Do I think we’re going to have to read it to know what’s going on? No. But I do think that it might be beneficial to do so! And honestly I think I might buy it just to bring it to Paul Rudd to sign one day. Because how funny would that be to have on your shelf? I’d give it to my future grandkids in my will one day just to make sure the bit stays alive in my family.

You can pre-order the book on Amazon now and I do love myself enough not to pre-order … yet. But that is for sure going to change after I see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

(Featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

