Marvel’s Eternals Actor Barry Keoghan Assaulted in Galway

Independent Ireland is reporting that actor Barry Keoghan required hospital treatment after he was the victim of an assault in Galway.

Keoghan is one of the stars of the upcoming Marvel film Eternals and the DC film The Batman. He was reportedly found with serious facial injuries outside the city’s G Hotel last weekend. After being found, he was rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including cuts to his face, and subsequently released.

According to some of the locals asked about the incident, “[Keoghan] was spotted around town a bit. He said he was down to see a few people he had become friends with when he was abroad. It was known he was staying up in the G Hotel, which is one of the poshest hotels in the city. But no one heard anything about any assault or anything and it was obviously kept very quiet.”

A spokesperson for the Garda said: “Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3.30am. An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

While there is surely a chance that this was just an assault done with no knowledge of who Keoghan is, I will just say that his face is fairly recognizable and he is considered one of Ireland’s biggest rising stars. He was just in The Green Knight and is going to be in two Blockbuster films within the next year, both of which are from really popular IP (well, Marvel itself, not the Eternals).

It is also noted in the article that this attack follows one against Irish Olympian Jack Woolley, a taekwondo fighter, who was hospitalized after he was beaten up in Dublin city centre. He also required medical attention for his injuries.

For Keoghan, it is good news that the injuries were not serious, but it is still haunting that he was just trying to visit friends and ended up in this situation, especially with touring coming up fairly soon. I hope he will be able to rest and take time off to deal with the aftercare mentally and emotionally from what happened.

