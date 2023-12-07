Marvel, DC, and Star Wars Memorabilia Will Be Up for Auction

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies are collaborating for “Hollywood Legends,” which will put many iconic pieces from movies and series, as well as attire worn by celebrities, up for bidding—including our favorite properties like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more.

It’s been a while since Captain America and Iron Man graced the big screen, and many longtime MCU fans can’t forget the last movie that featured the greatest collaboration of heroes in Marvel. DC fans have been well-fed with Batman content, and Robert Pattinson’s performance in The Batman (2022) left many cinephiles wanting more. While many heroes may never return to the big screen, at least their legacies live on through the never-ending love of fans, as well as the costumes and props they leave behind.

Among the items up for auction are Captain America – The First Avenger Hero Shield Prop, Captain America – Civil War Mark 46 Helmet Prop, and Batman Returns Batsuit Costume. These are the same pieces worn and used by actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Michael Keaton in their respective films

For non-hero movie fans, Julien’s Auctions also has Star Wars memorabilia up for grabs. The Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber, Qui Gon Jinn Lightsaber, and the Darth Maul Lightsaber are among those that will be for bidding in this auction. These items will be available for auction on December 14, 2023.

If there are any lingering Bruce Lee fans out there, this auction is also a good chance to see the nunchacku used by the legend himself in Fist of Fury. A signed poster of Bruce Lee from a 1972 magazine that promoted his film, The Way of The Dragon. Compared to the other items above, memorabilia from the late Bruce Lee will be auctioned at December 15, 2023. Anybody interested to bid can create an account with Julien’s Auctions, and the sale starts at 10AM Pacific Time for both days.

(featured image: ©Julien’s Auctions)

