A New Black Widow Clip Shows Yelena in Action

Marvel’s Black Widow movie has been a long time coming for a number of reasons. From waiting for over ten years for Natasha Romanoff to have her time in a standalone movie to said movie being delayed over a full year just as it was finally upon us, it’s just been … a lot. So now that we’re finally on track to see Natasha hit the big screen this summer, we’re getting very little new footage from the movie—except now we got a look at the dynamic between Yelena and Natasha.

In this new clip, we get to see more of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in action, and it is amazing.

Just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase ❤️ Check out this brand-new clip from Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, and experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/DIf9iO9oNe — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 17, 2021

I have a lot of hopes and dreams for Yelena Belova in Black Widow, mainly that they do the comic storyline where Yelena and Natasha swap faces, but that’s just me. But this new clip is an amazing introduction to this character. In the trailer, we knew that she was trained like Natasha, and the two clearly share a bond that runs just as deep as blood. They’re sisters, and even when Natasha was gone, Yelena still saw her as her sister and is clearly willing to do whatever Natasha needs of her.

The reason this clip is so fascinating is that it’s a clear look at that dynamic in action. Natasha’s plan was just to drive them away from the problem. (Very Steve Rogers-esque of her.) But when it’s clearly not working, Yelena takes matters into her own hands and literally flips the car around, kicks off her own door, and takes out the woman chasing them by knocking her off her motorcycle WITH THE CAR DOOR. It’s badass.

This dynamic though is just exciting to me. Two women who know how the other thinks and fights and using that to their advantage? I love it. For so long we’ve watched these big Marvel movies throw women together in a fight haphazardly as if it makes sense (I’m calling out specifically Avengers: Endgame for “She’s got help” when Captain Marvel did not need help), so getting to see two women who have trained together and know how the other fights working side by side? It’s going to be awesome.

Whatever ends up happening between Yelena and Natasha in Black Widow, this scene just helped to give us a glimpse into their flow and how they function as sisters and assassins, and that alone is worth it. I can’t wait to see my girl Florence Pugh make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and, to be honest, I just want to see Black Widow at this point. I’m oh so very tired of the delays.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

