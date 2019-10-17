comScore

Marriage Story‘s New Trailer Makes Me Understand All the Praise the Movie Is Getting

By Rachel LeishmanOct 17th, 2019, 3:52 pm

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

It’s truly telling to me that every teaser or trailer for Marriage Story makes me sob as if I know what it’s like to be married and watch as that love falls apart. I say this as a perpetually single 20-something who has never really known this kind of love, but alas, I feel it in my bones and find myself constantly feeling hopeless and wanting nothing more than to watch this movie on repeat.

This is all prior to me actually seeing the movie, so again, very telling. There’s something about the beauty this trailer has (beauty in the sense that it is so accurate to life, love, and marriage), and with that, it has so many of us crying and talking about this movie as if we’ve all seen it. To be fair, some have, but most of us are just having this kind of emotional reaction to trailers, so imagine what we’re going to be like after the actual film.

Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver) are married and clearly love each other, but sometimes, love isn’t enough, and they find themselves getting divorced. This trailer (more so than the teasers) shows the toll that divorce has on everyone, not just the two going through it.

Twitter has been talking about Marriage Story for quite a while, praising its emotional impact and getting my hopes up about it. Luckily for me, this trailer continues to give me a promising look into the movie that will emotionally compromise me this holiday season.

And how I feel about Marriage Story

I’m prepared to go to this movie with a box of tissues in hand, and I’m perfectly okay with that.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!