Marriage Story‘s New Trailer Makes Me Understand All the Praise the Movie Is Getting

It’s truly telling to me that every teaser or trailer for Marriage Story makes me sob as if I know what it’s like to be married and watch as that love falls apart. I say this as a perpetually single 20-something who has never really known this kind of love, but alas, I feel it in my bones and find myself constantly feeling hopeless and wanting nothing more than to watch this movie on repeat.

This is all prior to me actually seeing the movie, so again, very telling. There’s something about the beauty this trailer has (beauty in the sense that it is so accurate to life, love, and marriage), and with that, it has so many of us crying and talking about this movie as if we’ve all seen it. To be fair, some have, but most of us are just having this kind of emotional reaction to trailers, so imagine what we’re going to be like after the actual film.

Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver) are married and clearly love each other, but sometimes, love isn’t enough, and they find themselves getting divorced. This trailer (more so than the teasers) shows the toll that divorce has on everyone, not just the two going through it.

Twitter has been talking about Marriage Story for quite a while, praising its emotional impact and getting my hopes up about it. Luckily for me, this trailer continues to give me a promising look into the movie that will emotionally compromise me this holiday season.

Omg. MARRIAGE STORY gutted me. There’s 3 pivotal scenes which are just simply perfection. I managed to hold back all the tears until Adam Driver did “Being Alive” and then just wept. Beautiful script and amazing performances. #TIFF19 — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) September 9, 2019

Instead, here is my review of Marriage Story: a film so engrossing I forgot to eat my M&M’s. — Shelly (@InTheBath) October 17, 2019

MARRIAGE STORY is enthralling. it is devastating. Adam Driver is SO magnificent and raw. “Being Alive” is one of the best scenes of the year. Laura Dern sweeps through with a honest magnetism on why divorce will crush you. you’ll weep with a smile, and want to watch it again. — theo jones (@theoisjonesing) October 5, 2019

World premiere at Venice: MARRIAGE STORY is a knockout. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson marvelous in Noah Baumbach’s fully felt chronicle of a long-distance breakup and the child in the middle. Plus Driver performs a tip-top rendition of Sondheim’s “Being Alive.” #Venezia76 — Michael Phillips (@phillipstribune) August 29, 2019

MARRIAGE STORY: So rich , so painful, so full of emotional highs (Adam Driver singing ‘Being Alive’!!!) and lows (a long knockdown drag-out fight), so perfect for Driver, Johansson and Laura Dern. Scenes from the death of a marriage. I need a drink. #TIFF19 — David “See Last Name” Fear (@davidlfear) September 9, 2019

And how I feel about Marriage Story …

thinking about what it will be like to watch Adam Driver sing Being Alive in Marriage Story pic.twitter.com/T87p7pMa0M — chelsea (@benorganasolos) September 1, 2019

I’m prepared to go to this movie with a box of tissues in hand, and I’m perfectly okay with that.

