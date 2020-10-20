Marnie From Halloweentown Kept a Lot of the Props (Including the Villain From the Sequel)

There is no shortage of nostalgic Halloween movies out there to enjoy this time of year, especially for the generation that grew up enjoying the Halloweentown movies on the Disney channel. Now thanks to Disney+, new generations are enjoying the adventure of Marnie and the Cromwell witches. And thanks to Instagram and TikTok, Kimberly J Brown, who played Marnie, is showing that she’s still got Halloween in her heart and a few props in her closet.

Brown starred as young witch Marnie Piper in the three Halloweentown movies (we do not speak of Return to Halloweentown) opposite Debbie Reynolds an Aggie, among others. Marnie loved all things Halloween, and judging by her Instagram, Kimberley has a lot in common with her character.

View this post on Instagram Let’s do this. #halloweendecor #hellofall #firstdayoff A post shared by Kimberly J. Brown (@officialkjb) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

And her TikTok account is equally full of spooky fun and she shared recently some of the props she kept from the Halloweentown movies!

She also kept a pretty cool costume:

But the coolest thing she’s got at home from the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge—you know, the one where Kalabar’s evil son Kal tries to take over?—is Kal himself, Daniel Kountz! The pair have been dating for a while and they’re pretty gosh darn adorable.

They both seem to have a great love for their time in Halloweentown, and a good sense of humor about it.

Brown also runs an Etsy shop, Craftily Creative, with Halloweentown-themed creations for all the witches or warlocks in your life. This truly was a role that changed Brown’s life.

It’s great that Brown is so comfortable with this very specific fame, and it clearly brings joy to so many people who love these movies and know that “being normal is vastly overrated,” as Aggie Cromwell might say.

(via: People, image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com