Things We Saw Today: Mark Ruffalo Calling out Ellen on Twitter Is *Chefs Kiss*

Ellen DeGeneres went to a Dallas Cowboys game and was sitting next to former President George W. Bush which was just weird to see. We didn’t expect her to dump a drink on him or anything, right? But what we should have expected was for Ellen to, at least, not go on her talk show and defend their friendship in the name of “kindness.”

Well, that’s what happened, and everyone has been rightfully calling her out for it. One of those people includes actor and activist Mark Ruffalo. The Hulk himself took to Twitter to call out why being buddy-buddy with the President isn’t exactly “okay”.

Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019

This is very much on-brand for Ruffalo’s Twitter persona, and he does hit the nail on the head with everyone’s problems with how we treat Bush now that he’s out of office. Remember when the inauguration happened and Bush was a funny grandpa trying to put on his poncho? While funny, those moments are also dangerous because we forget about why Bush is one of the worst presidents we’ve ever had (as Ruffalo points out more eloquently than I ever could). Kudos to Ruffalo but also, guess he’s not going to be asked on Ellen anytime soon.

