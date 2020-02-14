Mark Hamill Just Won Valentine’s Day

Leave it to Luke Skywalker himself to single-handedly make Valentine’s Day less annoying! On his ever-entertaining Twitter account, Mark Hamill got into the spirit of the day. Sort of.

Wishing you all a romantically appropriate #ValentinesDay2020 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3KZ2tz7PaP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 14, 2020

“Wishing you all a romantically appropriate #ValentinesDay2020,” Hamill wrote, alongside a valentine of young Luke with the caption “I’ll treat you like a sister.”

This is, of course, a riff on how Luke and Leia kiss (on the cheek, for luck) in A New Hope and (on the mouth) in The Empire Strikes Back before either of them know that they’re related. Star Wars went for a bit of a love triangle before making a hard turn into “nevermind, they’re siblings!” and brushing Luke and Leia’s previous interactions under the rug.

Still, their relationship remained ambiguous to outsiders. After the fraternal twin fact is established between them in Return of the Jedi and Leia’s attentions are firmly fixed upon Han Solo, even poor Han thinks there’s something going on there until the end of Jedi. I mean, who can forget this romantic exchange?

Han Solo: I’m sure Luke wasn’t on that thing when it blew. Princess Leia: He wasn’t. I can feel it. Han Solo: You love him, Han Solo: Don’t you? Princess Leia: Yes. Han Solo: All right. I understand. Fine. When he comes back, I won’t get in the way. Princess Leia: It’s not like that at all. Princess Leia: He’s my brother.

Yeah, so! That happened! When I was a kid it never struck me as that weird that Han was willing to step aside because Luke and Leia seemed to have such a vibe right up to the second where she revealed that nope, they’re twins, so she’s definitely going with Han. But, uh, that’s sure a thing that occurred. Anyway, Hamill’s valentine card made me laugh, and his replies were full of other fun Star Wars-themed love notes to share with your beloveds.

Happy valentine’s day, heres to skysolo rights pic.twitter.com/A99naE4yvE — episode (vi) (@verlainsm) February 14, 2020

And our favorite:

Without a doubt the best one! — ⭕️ Sophie Grossalber is drafting her dissertation (@sophiegwrites) February 14, 2020

It’s now an established tradition online to share cheesy pop culture-flavored Valentine’s Day cards, often done up in bright colors and comic sans. If you’ve seen any great ones this year, link us in the comments!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com