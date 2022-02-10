Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Very Concerned About Nancy Pelosi’s “Gazpacho Police”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is refusing to give up two of her most frequent pastimes: comparing things to Nazi Germany, and making an idiot out of herself publicly.

During an appearance on the podcast of an OAN host, Greene railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of sending the Capitol police to “spy” on Republican lawmakers.

On the podcast, Greene made reference to “Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

Presumably, Greene was thinking of the Gestapo, the secret police of Nazi Germany. Gazpacho, what she actually said, is a kind of chilled tomato soup.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG



Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

New: House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is railing against Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” — intending to refer to the Nazi Gestapo, itself a nonsense comparison, but instead referring to a cold tomato soup. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 9, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a perfect example of why we need to invest in education more. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 10, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene is what you get when you ban books. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 10, 2022

Greene’s mix-up is patently hilarious but the absurdity of her intended statement shouldn’t be overlooked. Her gazpacho comment was in reference to a recent incident with her Republican colleague, Troy Nehls of Texas.

Nehls accused the Capitol police of spying on him and taking pictures of documents in his office, claiming they did so at the direction of Nancy Pelosi. The Capitol Police Chief denied anyone was spying, explaining that if “a member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious.”

“The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the congressman’s door was wide open,” reads a statement from the chief. “That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the representative or his staff.”

But Nehls, Greene, and other Republican lawmakers have accused Pelosi of “weaponizing” the Capitol police, with Greene going so far as to make the comparison to Nazi tactics.

Folks, I'm beginning to get the sense that Marjorie Taylor Greene's trip to the Holocaust Museum didn't actually take. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 9, 2022

In response to the accusations, Pelsosi said during a news conference Wednesday, “I have no power over the Capitol Police. Does anybody not know that?”

No word yet on her power over chilled soups.

(via: Washington Post, image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]