According to BBC News, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 sold at auction for 1.5 million dollars.

Super Mario 64, released back in 1996, was a launch title for the Nintendo 64. The game would go on to become the best-selling game for the console with nearly 12 million copies sold. Over time, the game would see a handful of re-releases and would set the stage for future 3D Mario titles (and, arguably, other 3D platformers), cementing its place in video game history.

Now? The game is making history once again.

There are a couple of things that make this sell phenomenal—besides the obvious “Holy SHIT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS?!” First of all, there’s the fact that Heritage Auctions just sold another Nintendo classic for a substantial amount of money a couple of days ago. The original NES version of The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000 on Friday, making it, according to BBC, the world’s most expensive game … until yesterday.

Unlike Super Mario 64, this copy of The Legend of Zelda was expected to sell for a high amount. BBC writes, “It was expected to reach a high price because this copy belonged to an early production run—making it one of the first-ever made to still exist. Heritage Auctions said that to its knowledge, only one earlier production copy is known to exist, and may never be put on sale. ‘This copy [is] the earliest sealed copy anyone can realistically hope to obtain.'”

However, two days later, Super Mario 64 would top it by $630,000!

Well, I figured the first million dollar game was imminent, but I didn’t think it was gonna be today… or this. pic.twitter.com/jKWRY8sNSq — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) July 11, 2021

As many have been pointing out, Super Mario 64 isn’t a rare game—even sealed.

Jesus. That is unexpected. There has got to be far more sealed copies of that game out there versus the original Mario. — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) July 11, 2021

This might make you think that it went for so much because it’s a rare variation of the game, maybe one with a misprint on the box, or a version that had to be recalled, or any number of reasons to have it go for so much money. Maybe it’s like that copy of The Legend of Zelda and is the earliest sealed copy anyone could ever get their hands on.

But nope, that’s not the case.

Wait, it’s not even like, a misrprint, or a rare beta version, or the one where Yoshi is seen destroying his incriminating receipts in the lake? Just…1.5 milli for one of the most popular and well-known pieces of media ever made? — Mike ‘ALL CAPS’ Sholars (@Sholarsenic) July 11, 2021

It is, honestly, just a copy of the game in really good condition. The BBC writes, “The Super Mario 64 cartridge was graded by video game collectable firm Wata at a 9.8 A++ rating – meaning it is both in near-perfect condition and its seal is intact and like new.”

I have quite a few games that are like new but I’m not sure if they’d ever fetch me anything close to 1.5 million dollars. I can’t even fathom having enough money to entertain the thought of purchasing anything that crosses the million-dollar mark, let alone something that can be found, sealed, for significantly less. I don’t know what goes into grading the quality of a game, but whatever it is, it’s kinda making me side-eye the condition some of my games are in.

Who knows, maybe that game sitting on the garage sale table is secretly a million-dollar gem.

Me when I sell a Super Mario 64 cartridge in a plastic bag for $1,560,000 pic.twitter.com/gimuT1i1NN — Girl In Heat is recording an EP (@SpiderInStckngs) July 11, 2021

I can already hear my mom yelling at my 13-year-old self for not taking good care of my game boxes back then, because if I had, maybe we’d be millionaires.

(Image: Nintendo)

