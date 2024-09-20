‘It’s literally just a Switch 2’: The internet isn’t too thrilled about potential Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is, without doubt, the most highly anticipated gaming announcement of the next year. Nintendo has felt the need to do so much crowd control, they take to social media before every Nintendo Direct to quash people’s hopes of an announcement ahead of time.
We know we’ll get an announcement about the Switch before the next Japanese fiscal year, which starts in April. But there’s a new online leak with pictures of what may allegedly be the Switch’s successor. People are so thirsty for news, that they’re spreading like wildfire.
Please note that this is not the first time there’s been a supposed “Switch 2” leak. All leaks so far have turned out to be unfounded. Nintendo has not commented on this situation (they’re in legal entanglements with Palworld). It’s very possible, even highly likely, that the leak contains false information.
Some voiced their chagrin on social media that the leak looked to be just a Switch with updated specs. Nintendo often completely reinvents themselves with each console, but if this leak turns out to be true, it would be more of a Wii-to-Wii U situation.
Except the Wii U was famously a flop. A Switch with better specs, on the other hand, would absolutely dominate the market. Nintendo’s hands are tied because whatever the Switch’s successor is, people are now expecting a hybrid handheld/dockable system from them. I’d buy the shit out of a Switch with better graphics and Joycons which don’t drift.
We’ll have to wait to see whether or not the new leaks are real, so it’s not worth getting too excited or flummoxed about. Whatever the successor to the Switch ends up being, it’ll be the announcement of the year—in other words, you’ll know when they drop the news for real.
Published: Sep 20, 2024 06:52 am