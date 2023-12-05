The Time Has Come: The Barbenheimer ‘Actors on Actors’ Is Here

Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy were two of the biggest stars of the summer. The craze that came with Barbie and Oppenheimer being released on the same day was a huge boost for cinema and reminded us all that there was still hope for our love of movies.

A win for the Greta Gerwig film and the Christopher Nolan epic, Barbenheimer became the talk of the town, and so the continuation of my favorite mashup of 2023 with Variety‘s Murphy/Robbie edition of Variety‘s Actors on Actors really just made me beyond excited to see my love of both Barbie and Oppenheimer continued in their conversation together.

While it wasn’t as in-depth about their careers as some of the other Actors on Actors chats get, this was more about the amazement that came from the success of both their movies being paired together in the summer box office. Barbie and Oppenheimer both being released on July 21st meant that many decided it was time for a nearly 6-hour double feature at the theaters and it became a huge win for cinema, boosting sales for both movies and becoming a once in a lifetime event.

Both the actors recognize that and talked in depth about it during their chat, and it was wonderful to see how the two really just embraced the success of their work as it came as an unexpected pair.

With a great back and forth between two actors who clearly respect the other and their craft, what ended up being the delight of the entire conversation was Margot Robbie slowly revealing how much she loves Cillian Murphy’s past work but doing it bit by bit as they talked to each other.

Barbenheimer 2.0 is perfection

This is one of those once in a lifetime events that really just makes me feel so happy to be alive. Getting to live through Barbenheimer this summer was such a fun experience for me not only as a former Barbie girl but also as a Christopher Nolan fan. Pair that with my deep love of both Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy’s work and it just has made for a great time to be a fan of them.

That has now been made better by Robbie’s reveal that she is also a huge fan of Murphy. During their talk, she brought up the show Peaky Blinders and how much she loved Murphy as Tommy Shelby. It isn’t a rare thing to find someone who loves the series but Robbie went further to share her love of Murphy’s story on the Calm App as well.

Margot Robbie being a Cillian Murphy stan delights me pic.twitter.com/mADX5OynTv — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 5, 2023

Genuinely a fun conversation between two people who probably would have never really had a chance to talk to each other (unless they work with each other), the Actors on Actors between them reminded us how special Barbenheimer really was. Personally, I’d love to see them both in a Nolan movie together because I think Robbie would do great in Nolan’s world. For now, I will take this chat and honor it with my life, especially since it gave me the knowledge that she loves Cillian Murphy.

