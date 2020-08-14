Things We Saw Today: Marge Simpson Skewers Trump Attorney Who Tried to Insult Kamala Harris

While Donald Trump and his team resort to desperate attacks against Kamala Harris and racist dog-whistle appeals to “suburban housewives,” Marge Simpson—arguably America’s most famous suburban housewife—pushed back, in a brilliant video created and tweeted out by The Simpsons.

As outlined by The Hollywood Reporter, “Marge” was responding to commentary from Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who tweeted that Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson,” who is voiced by Julie Kavner. Ellis clearly intended this as a mocking insult, as Marge has a distinct voice, while fans of Harris and The Simpsons reacted angrily to the attempted dig.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

The Simpsons wasn’t about to let Marge’s name be used as an attack, however, and Marge Simpson wasn’t about to let this implied disrespect stand. Hence a cutting riposte from the character, couched in politeness:

“I don’t usually get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge starts. “Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I am starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna.” As an aside, Marge adds, “I would going to say ‘pissed off,’ but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.” The “ordinary suburban housewife” was a reference to Trump’s repeated attempts to appeal to female voters ahead of the general election.

The way Kavner emphasizes “housewife” and “Jenna” here, giving both quite the edge, deserves an award. Let’s hope this teaches the Trump campaign and its surrogates that when they set out to attack the female Democratic VP candidate, they maybe shouldn’t attempt to mock her with a widely beloved character who is also known as a strong, caring wife and mother? What’s wrong with sounding like Marge Simpson, Jenna?

(via THR, image: The Simpsons/Fox/screengrab)

Here are some other things we saw today:

America is losing the war on Covid-19. Here’s why. (via Time)

While he tries to gut the postal service to suppress the vote and rails against voting by mail as fraudulent, Donald Trump has, of course … now requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s upcoming primary. (via USA Today)

Here are internal USPS documents that show plans to hobble mail sorting. (via Vice)

A dive into the Broadway disaster that was Dance of the Vampire. (via Vulture)

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Tig Notaro will be replacing the disgraced Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and you love to see it. (via Comicbook.com)

Today in “hellish polls of the post-apocalypse,” Madame Tussaud melted wax dummy Mike Pence leads Donald Trump, Jr. as a 2024 presidential candidate, but who on earth is asking this question? (via Newsweek)

In a story we love, actor David Duchovny opened up his pool to help a man train for the Paralympics. (via NYT)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE MARTIN!!!!!!!!!

“HOW TO MAKE A BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE TRAILER” Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/wIzh9iQ3fk — Michael Warburton (@mikewarburton) August 14, 2020

It’s the weekend! This week was approximately seven thousand years long! What did you see today?

