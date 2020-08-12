comScore

Donald Trump Is Back on His Racist, Sexist “Suburban Housewife” Dog-Whistling

By Vivian KaneAug 12th, 2020, 4:58 pm

Trump kisses a sign reading Women for Trump

Donald Trump is once again dog-yelling (it’s so far beyond a whistle at this point) about how he wants to protect suburbanites, and particularly suburban women, from having to give up the white supremacy he just assumes they’re clinging to as a way of life.

“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, tagging Fox News and host Maria Bartiromo. “They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!”

Donald Trump has repeatedly invoked the image of a “suburban housewife,” saying Biden will destroy their American Dream and their “Suburban Lifestyle Dream,” and declaring that “suburban women” don’t want to “Defund the Police.”

The implication is that these suburban women–which is obviously code for white women of a certain economic stratum–need to be protected from poorer people of color looking to bring drugs, violence, and just their mere existence from the cities to their gated communities.

In this latest tweet, Trump seems to be implying that Biden would appoint Booker, who is Black and whose first name is spelled Cory, as the head of Housing and Urban Development and that together, the two would enact their plan to fill the suburbs with scary, scary BIPOC, thereby destroying white people’s “American Dream” of living in segregation.

It wasn’t exactly subtle.

In addition to the overt racism of implying BIPOC are to be feared, Trump’s statement is also totally sexist, as it conflates women with “housewives,” all suburban women with white supremacists, and implies that white women need or even want to be protected from BIPOC. It’s just an all-around terrible tweet.

(image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.