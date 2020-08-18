comScore

Marco Rubio Gets Roasted for Tweet Mocking DNC Host Eva Longoria

If you come for Gabrielle Solis, you better not miss.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 18th, 2020, 2:57 pm

noted asshat marco rubio

As the Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, prominent republicans quickly took to social media to mock their opposing party. But of course, since republicans are notoriously unfunny, their jeers were met with lackluster results. In fact, in classic republican fashion, these politicians inadvertently ended up dunking on themselves. You love to see it.

One such republican was Florida Senator/suspicious husband in a Lifetime movie Marco Rubio, who tweeted about DNC host and actress Eva Longoria:

Rubio tweeted, “Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities.” It’s a message that would maybe hold more weight if Rubio wasn’t supporting a former reality television star for re-election to the presidency. Rubio also notably spoke at the RNC in 2012, appearing right after iconic actor Clint Eastwood delivered a much-mocked monologue to an empty chair.

Also, has there ever been a first family that worships wealth and celebrity more than the Trumps? They couldn’t be more out of touch with the common man. And Eva Longoria, while best known as an actress, has a masters’ degree in Chicano Studies, and is a noted philanthropist and activist. She was one of seven Californians named to the post of co-chair of Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012, and has spoken at the 2012 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions, so put some respect on her name.

Taking aim at democrat celebs is a popular weapon of the right, who seem to be jealous that almost all A-list actors, musicians, and athletes favor the democrats. After all, it must sting to see the Obamas palling around with Beyoncé and Jay-Z while the best they can do is Scott Baio and Ted Nugent. I mean, they had 3 Doors Down play at Trump’s inauguration. Ouch.

Twitter was quick to dunk on Marco’s sad tweet, and the knives were out:

Marco Rubio couldn’t be reached for comment, as he is too busy lying about Russia’s collusion with the election:

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

