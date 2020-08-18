Marco Rubio Gets Roasted for Tweet Mocking DNC Host Eva Longoria

As the Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, prominent republicans quickly took to social media to mock their opposing party. But of course, since republicans are notoriously unfunny, their jeers were met with lackluster results. In fact, in classic republican fashion, these politicians inadvertently ended up dunking on themselves. You love to see it.

One such republican was Florida Senator/suspicious husband in a Lifetime movie Marco Rubio, who tweeted about DNC host and actress Eva Longoria:

Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities. https://t.co/nzHOniMHPN — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 18, 2020

Rubio tweeted, “Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities.” It’s a message that would maybe hold more weight if Rubio wasn’t supporting a former reality television star for re-election to the presidency. Rubio also notably spoke at the RNC in 2012, appearing right after iconic actor Clint Eastwood delivered a much-mocked monologue to an empty chair.

Also, has there ever been a first family that worships wealth and celebrity more than the Trumps? They couldn’t be more out of touch with the common man. And Eva Longoria, while best known as an actress, has a masters’ degree in Chicano Studies, and is a noted philanthropist and activist. She was one of seven Californians named to the post of co-chair of Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012, and has spoken at the 2012 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions, so put some respect on her name.

Taking aim at democrat celebs is a popular weapon of the right, who seem to be jealous that almost all A-list actors, musicians, and athletes favor the democrats. After all, it must sting to see the Obamas palling around with Beyoncé and Jay-Z while the best they can do is Scott Baio and Ted Nugent. I mean, they had 3 Doors Down play at Trump’s inauguration. Ouch.

Twitter was quick to dunk on Marco’s sad tweet, and the knives were out:

Yeah, man. Cuz Trumps & Kushners are so in-touch w/challenges & obstacles of everyday Americans. Unlike Trump, @EvaLongoria is self-made. She didn’t get millions in bail-outs from her daddy. Unlike you, she doesn’t remain in complicit silence while our community is demonized. https://t.co/chojIBk1kD — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 18, 2020

Eva Longoria has a Master’s degree in Chicano Studies, you buffoon. https://t.co/LDIwV1EAbQ — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 18, 2020

Eva Longoria has literally fought to help farmworkers, immigrants and working people more than you have, Marco. https://t.co/llxAJZ09we — Abel Iraola (@miamiabel) August 18, 2020

I mean, the president is literally a game show host. https://t.co/8W6baBxxxU — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 18, 2020

Y’all not going to slander Eva Longoria and question her credentials like she hasn’t been doing politics and advocating for immigrants, farmworkers, and Latinx folks for the past 15 years. I guess it’s only white men that can transition from celebrity to governor and president. — Daisy Prado (@TheDaisyPrado) August 18, 2020

You literally elected a Reality TV star to be the President. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 18, 2020

marco rubio just whined about ‘actors and celebrities’ at the democratic convention but he is happy these two idiots are representing his party https://t.co/cxdvs1n12P — darth™ (@darth) August 18, 2020

.@marcorubio, shame on you. I am involved in this convention but not an actor or celebrity. My daughter was murdered in the state you represent because of the gun violence you fail to address. This convention represents me & all others wanting leadership. Real Americans. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 18, 2020

You never fail to expose what an idiot you are. You helped elect and fully support a reality show host clown as President of the United States. — Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) August 18, 2020

You all made an actor celebrity President. This is like the least aware tweet ever. https://t.co/r5TXZpT6Yy — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) August 18, 2020

Google “Latino Victory Project” and see who founded it. She’s been doing this work for a while. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 18, 2020

The DNC has Eva Longoria. The RNC has Chachi. And no music. — Bryan 🇺🇸 #PoliceThePolice (@swimmerbr78) August 18, 2020

No. A brilliant move is trying to demean actors & celebrities whilst overlooking the obvious fact that Donald Trump is an actor & celebrity. #FactCheck

Your boy Donald has 921 Film & TV credits (almost THREE times Eva Longoria’s career total). pic.twitter.com/sZn9XIf3pX — 🏝Kim (@kim) August 18, 2020

Marco Rubio couldn’t be reached for comment, as he is too busy lying about Russia’s collusion with the election:

There once was a time when @marcorubio was considered one of the more serious members of the GOP especially on issues of foreign policy. He seemed to want to learn. He did not. Here’s he’s just outright lying, subordinating national security to partisan bullshit. https://t.co/nKj8YEJSJf — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 18, 2020

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

