“Missing” Man Walked Into the Forest and Joined His Own Search Party. Honestly, a Mood.

There are times in our lives when we just want to be alone. For many of us, that includes walking around and just listening to music or unwinding to try to clear our heads. But clearly, when one man tried to do that, it backfired enough that he had an entire search party coming out and looking for him.

According to Insider, Beyhan Mutlu, a construction worker in Inegöl, in Turkey’s Bursa province, walked into the woods after going out drinking with his friends, and then, when his family and wife couldn’t reach him on his cellphone, they started the search party. Sure, they were understandably worried, but who among us hasn’t wanted to just walk into the forest for a while and forget about our problems?

In a strange turn of events, Mutlu apparently joined in the search party not knowing what was going on, and it wasn’t until someone called out his name that he realized something was up. “Who are we looking for? I am here,” he reportedly replied.

Talking with Daily Sabah, Mutlu said there “really was no need” for the search party—which, honestly, is where this becomes a mood. All Mutlu wanted to do after a night of drinking was walk into the forest and just unwind a bit. I can respect that. His friends? Not so much. They wanted to know where he was.

“Basically, I’m paying for my friends’ mistakes,” he said. “What happened is all like a joke.” What’s wild is that this isn’t the first and only time this has happened. Insider wrote about a case in Iceland in 2012, where a tourist joined the search for a missing person after failing to recognize their description of herself.

Surely, this is a testament to our “search party” strategy and how we clearly need a better method of doing this, since neither of these two individuals knew they were searching for themselves.

No one there recognized Mutlu? No one told Mutlu the description of events so he could maybe put two and two together? It took someone yelling his name for him to realize what was happening? Well, at least this is a story he’ll get to make fun of his friends and family over for quite a while—that and at least he knows they care enough about him that one night of him just taking a stroll results in everyone he loves calling out a brigade to make sure he’s okay. Maybe next time, just text someone you’re going on a walk, Mutlu.

