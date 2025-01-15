‘Make Xiaohongshu great again’: Chinese netizens give their warmest welcome to TikTok refugees at Xiaohongshu

Days before the inevitable TikTok ban, thousands of American social media users migrated to Xiaohongshu overnight. Chinese netizens didn’t build walls or send the so-called “TikTok refugees” away. Instead, they welcomed new users and showered them with jokes and memes.

Xiaohongshu, otherwise known as “RedNote,” allows users to publish short-form videos much like TikTok. Although it’s accessible internationally, the app’s content is mostly in Mandarin Chinese. Despite that language barrier, American users who were frustrated with the upcoming TikTok ban decided to try Xiaohongshu. The app instantly became a hit and is currently the number one app on the App Store. Upon arrival at Xiaohongshu, dozens of Chinese netizens posted videos to greet the TikTok refugees. Some of them even started posting clips of Chinese internet slang to help the new users settle into the app.

I don’t even go on TikTok like EVER. But I downloaded RedNote for funsies and this was the first video I saw and like omg? Okay. I’ll stay ??? https://t.co/4DUNxCZObk pic.twitter.com/I2z5Ridw39 — Bek?? (@TreeTimeBek) January 13, 2025

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Chinese netizens and TikTok refugees to start throwing jokes at each other. Many TikTok refugees expressed that they’re “looking” for their own personal Chinese spy. This was a jab at the US government’s fears of foreign espionage. Chinese netizens joked in return that they’ll “arrange” a personal spy for each TikTok refugee at Xiaohongshu. Meanwhile, other American social media users joked that they were going to “Make Xiaohongshu great again”—a direct pun from Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan.

My roommate downloaded Red Note (the Chinese version of Pinterest/Insta) like 6 hours ago and he’s already saying “Big ups to Mao Zedong” we are witnessing a moment — James Ray ? (@GoodVibePolitik) January 14, 2025

The US government intends to impose a ban on TikTok due to fears that the Chinese government could siphon sensitive personal information from American users. Ironically, this move pushed American social media users to join Xiaohongshu—all in the name of spiting their government. In addition, the mass migration from TikTok has also made it possible for Chinese and American netizens to finally connect with each other. Now that the barrier of social media has been chipped, the two groups are trying to form an understanding of each other outside of international relations and politics.

Whether or not TikTok refugees are to stay is unknown. After all, Xiaohongshu may be similar to TikTok, but not everything can be said without consequences. Topics surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, politics, and the like aren’t freely discussed because of the Chinese government’s censorship. Similarly, the US government might also ban Xiaohongshu together with TikTok. Only time will tell, but for now, American social media users are busy giving “big ups” to former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong.

