comScore

2020 Election: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At Least We Have Jokes About Mail-in Ballots to the Rescue?

By Rachel LeishmanNov 4th, 2020, 2:09 pm

Leslie Knope says she's very angry on NBC's Parks and Recreation.

There are few things that bring me joy right now. I’m at the point where I made coffee this morning and just forgot about it because I was doom scrolling and then JUST remembered like 3 hours later. Everything is on fire, and everything hurts.

But what I do enjoy right now are all the memes about mail-in ballots.

So, as predicted, the mail-in ballots from key states in the election are rolling in, and many of them are leaning Democratic. Because, you know, we (as Dems) take a pandemic seriously. Trump obviously hates that his “leads” in these key states are dwindling away because he wants his followers to think that something was done wrong. He wants people to think he was cheated out of this election instead of the truth: We live in a democracy and every vote must be counted and, with a higher influx of mail-in ballots this year, the complete tally is going to take longer than normal.

Trump keeps yelling that he’s won, acting like the United States is targeting him as if he … isn’t currently behind because he’s a racist/sexist/homophobic/etc. piece of shit who refused to take a pandemic seriously and caused the deaths of over 230,000 Americans.

So, right now, Twitter is a … well, it’s a mess. People are suddenly strategists, and we’re all just screaming numbers at each other and we have HUGE Charlie Day energy.

it's always sunny in philadelphia

(image: FX)

But, let’s look at some of the mail-in ballot memes rolling in to … help us and our sanity.

Until we know anything for sure, I’m going to live my life in a mix of anxiety, memes, and praying that somehow America didn’t let me down again.

(image: NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!