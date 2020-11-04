At Least We Have Jokes About Mail-in Ballots to the Rescue?

There are few things that bring me joy right now. I’m at the point where I made coffee this morning and just forgot about it because I was doom scrolling and then JUST remembered like 3 hours later. Everything is on fire, and everything hurts.

But what I do enjoy right now are all the memes about mail-in ballots.

So, as predicted, the mail-in ballots from key states in the election are rolling in, and many of them are leaning Democratic. Because, you know, we (as Dems) take a pandemic seriously. Trump obviously hates that his “leads” in these key states are dwindling away because he wants his followers to think that something was done wrong. He wants people to think he was cheated out of this election instead of the truth: We live in a democracy and every vote must be counted and, with a higher influx of mail-in ballots this year, the complete tally is going to take longer than normal.

Trump keeps yelling that he’s won, acting like the United States is targeting him as if he … isn’t currently behind because he’s a racist/sexist/homophobic/etc. piece of shit who refused to take a pandemic seriously and caused the deaths of over 230,000 Americans.

So, right now, Twitter is a … well, it’s a mess. People are suddenly strategists, and we’re all just screaming numbers at each other and we have HUGE Charlie Day energy.

But, let’s look at some of the mail-in ballot memes rolling in to … help us and our sanity.

Trump: I’ve already won…. Mail in ballots from Michigan and Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/IbeRqUQtsB — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 4, 2020

Trump: I’ve already won #Election2020 Mail in ballots from Michigan and Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/4RD86oKq17 — Judge Judy Jr. (@JudgePerfect) November 4, 2020

#Elections2020 Mail in ballots from Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin on their way to help Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/RUQXMrZVkc — Judge Judy Jr. (@JudgePerfect) November 4, 2020

Trump: I’ve already won….

Mail in ballots from Michigan and Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/lLbrsks2Bt — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 4, 2020

Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada counting their mail in ballots pic.twitter.com/5ZprXerjfB — Dame from Bend 🦆 (@jbritts) November 4, 2020

The mail in ballots from Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania coming through like pic.twitter.com/kAaepdzfC5 — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) November 4, 2020

Trump when all the Mail-in ballots start coming in from Michigan and Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/Vcl9kvTemI — michelangelo (@CalebColossus) November 4, 2020

Democratic mail-in ballots coming in from swing states this morning like pic.twitter.com/JYYaZxVv8n — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 4, 2020

mail in ballots this morning like pic.twitter.com/u3BYoR5QvQ — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) November 4, 2020

The mail-in ballots coming in like pic.twitter.com/nWENYPz7Rx — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 4, 2020

Mail-in ballots coming in likepic.twitter.com/fhReQJynq1 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) November 4, 2020

mail-in ballots coming thru in the clutch like pic.twitter.com/vXnc2FUoVD — aj (@heyheyimAJ) November 4, 2020

Mail-in ballots arriving in WI and MI like #USElection pic.twitter.com/FEFjKKP9gH — Catriona Wightman (@catrionaw890) November 4, 2020

OMG DON CLAIMS HE “BEAT” POKEMON, HAS NOT CAUGHT ‘EM ALL… TRUMP: “GAME ENDS WHEN YOU BEAT ELITE FOUR” pic.twitter.com/xSHxHCtlkG — thanks austin giving (@shrimpJAJ) November 4, 2020

Until we know anything for sure, I’m going to live my life in a mix of anxiety, memes, and praying that somehow America didn’t let me down again.

(image: NBC)

