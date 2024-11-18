‘Mags sacrificing herself to save Finnick in Catching Fire’: Joe Biden walking into the Amazon forest is the best way to end 2024

So now who thought it was a good idea to let Joe Biden loose in the Amazon? The same place Madame Web’s mother was!? The President was the first ever Commander in Chief to visit the Amazon Rainforest and, well, he walked right into the trees without looking back.

Sometimes, when given the option, you might feel like you want to just run into the forest and forget all your problems. That’s kind of what happened when Joe Biden went to the Amazon Rainforest. Think Homer Simpson from The Simpsons walking backwards into the bushes but instead of it being sneaky, it is just the President…not seeing a very clear path he could have walked instead.

When Biden was done doing a speech, he turned away from the camera to walk away. There is a clear path he could have taken but, instead, he walked right into the trees. Obviously, many online had hilarious things to say in response to the video.

Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest.

Users on X were having a field day with the video. My personal favorites were the people who brought up Finnick Odair from The Hunger Games franchise. The character, played by Sam Claflin in the films, is part of Catching Fire and on but during one movie, his fellow tribute Mags (Lynn Cohen) and Finnick are in the woods.

One user posted that Biden walking into the trees was like “Mags sacrificing herself to save Finnick in Catching Fire” and they aren’t wrong! Mags did just….walk right into those trees. Another user wrote “me after reading Finnick’s death scene for the first time” and this one I found relatable. I tried to pretend Finnick never died but at least we’re all in the same boat together.

The sheer amount of Madame Web jokes…

Given the viral quote from Madame Web that says “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died,” it shouldn’t surprise anyone that that was the first joke people made.

he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died

Like just imagine if Cassandra Web’s mom was in the Amazon running with those spider people and suddenly they stumbled upon Joe Biden trying to search for answers. You think he’s going to find a spider that can heal people?

this is when he went into the amazon with madame webs mom when she was researching spiders right before she died

Another user pointed out that Joe Biden is Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame and this is kind of just like when Steve ignored all the issues happening in the world and went to live his life with Peggy Carter.

steve rogers after his old ass returned the infinity stones:

Yes, it is bad that instead of sharing the actual speech and other images of the trip, we’re circulating this video but it is also hilarious. And relatable! I too want to walk into the trees and just ignore my problems for a bit. I’d do it wearing a red leather jacket though to go really Cassie Web about it all.

I don’t know why he turned into the trees, I don’t know what he’s doing, but I do love that we have a video of Joe Biden just peacing out by walking into foliage. That’s hilarious.

