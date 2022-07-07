‘Magic: The Gathering’ x ‘Fortnite’ Crossover ‘Secret Lair’ Cards Coming July 21

IGN has shared exclusive images from the upcoming crossover between Fortnite and Magic: The Gathering for one of their Secret Lair sets.

There are officially going to be two different drops. One is “Secret Lair x Fortnite,” which will feature seven cards that will have Fortnite art over an existing Magic: The Gathering card, with a new name, and “Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations,” which will be a set of five full-art basic lands featuring one of each type.

“Secret Lair x Fortnite” will featuring the following cards:

Shrinking Storm (Wrath of God)

Dance Battle (Dance of Many)

Supply Llama (Etherium Sculptor)

Crack the Vault (Grim Tutor)

Battle Royale (Triumph of the Hordes)

Battle Bus (Smuggler’s Copter)

The Cube (Planar Bridge)

Both of these sets will go on sale on July 21 at 9am PT on the Secret Lair website.

These sets that feature universes and IP outside of Magic publisher Wizards of the Coast’s brand have gotten mixed responses, but in an IGN interview Product Architect Mark Heggen said, “We’ve allowed ourselves to follow our own excitement a little bit more to be honest about realizing if something makes us smile and gets us excited that maybe we’re onto something.”

“We know that there’s healthy and less healthy ways to make revenue, that there’s healthy and less healthy ways to run a product and a business,” Heggen continued, “our goal is to keep this game growing and thriving for another generation. As long as the things we’re putting into the world are good and fun and interesting to play with and finding different audiences out there and helping welcome more people into the game, that’s a winning recipe for us.”

(via IGN, featured image: Epic Games)

