Things We Saw Today: Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair: International Women’s Day 2020 Set Is Simply Gorgeous

The people at Wizards of the Coast have something really special planned for the upcoming International Women’s Day, involving some of the most amazing women in Magic. For $49.99, players and collectors can get a set five foil borderless cards with alt-art for Captain Sisay , Meren of Clan Nel Toth , Narset, Enlightened Master , Oona, Queen of the Fae , and Saskia the Unyielding.

“Wizards of the Coast is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day—honoring the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. We’ve selected a few of the most powerful and influential women from the history of Magic to receive new, borderless art by some of our finest illustrators: Mila Pesic, Livia Prima, Cynthia Sheppard, Anna Steinbauer, and Magali Villeneuve. For the sale of every International Women’s Day Secret Lair Drop trading card set, Wizards of the Coast LLC will donate $25 to World Association Of Girl Guides And Girl Scouts, a charity registered in England and Wales”

The set will be released on the 7th of March and there is a limit of 15 per purchase. I know I’m going to be trying to get at least two of them. Not only are these really fun commanders (and just great art) but it is for a good cause. Sounds like a win-win.

(via Wizards of the Coast)

Someone online gave everyone from Star Trek: The Next Generation the same plunging neckline as Counselor Troi from Season 6 cast photo and it is so delightful and telling. (via Boing Boing)

Gorgeous pictures from what is considered Europe’s last true matriarchal society. (via The Guardian)

Like epic fantasy? Agree that the world should not be plunged into darkness? US TOO. Letter For The King arrives 20 March. pic.twitter.com/AJ5z21q31b — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 12, 2020

Taco Bell Quarterly is the literary magazine for the Taco Bell Arts and Letters, which is apparently a lot of delicious fun. (via Lit Hub)

Clarkisha Kent penned a great piece about writer Lena Waithe and her failure to be the “revolutionary” that she framed herself to be. (via Wear Your Voice Mag)

🎥 A six year old was arrested in her elementary school by Orlando Police, handcuffed, placed in a squad car, and taken to kid jail for a temper tantrum. The body cam footage was released. The kid begged not to go.

The cop said it was record breaking. The is police terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Uufo28uuw5 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) February 25, 2020

Remember Hump Day is only fun when it is consensual humping.

What did you see out there today?

