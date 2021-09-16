Magic: The Gathering‘s return to the plane of Innistrad has been long-awaited, and the cinematic trailer from Axis Studios wonderfully brought a narrative together highlighting the gothic elements.

We see a young boy in an orphanage with a crutch being tormented by the overseer named Jerren. The kids are to pick apples or be thrown over the wall to be eaten by werewolves. Jerren calls a nurse to mend the boy’s leg, and … well, she turns all the orphaned boys into werewolves. I’ll leave the rest to your imagination.

It is a really cool trailer to get everyone hype for the set Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, which is already available on Arena and Magic Online.

Remember: A man who’s pure of heart and says his prayers by night may still become a wolf when the Autumn moon is bright.

