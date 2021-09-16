Things We Saw Today: Magic: The Gathering’s Cinematic Trailer for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Magic: The Gathering‘s return to the plane of Innistrad has been long-awaited, and the cinematic trailer from Axis Studios wonderfully brought a narrative together highlighting the gothic elements.
We see a young boy in an orphanage with a crutch being tormented by the overseer named Jerren. The kids are to pick apples or be thrown over the wall to be eaten by werewolves. Jerren calls a nurse to mend the boy’s leg, and … well, she turns all the orphaned boys into werewolves. I’ll leave the rest to your imagination.
It is a really cool trailer to get everyone hype for the set Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, which is already available on Arena and Magic Online.
Remember: A man who’s pure of heart and says his prayers by night may still become a wolf when the Autumn moon is bright.
(image: WoTC)
- In How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy by Lynette Rice, she highlights some of the big scandals concerning the ABC show, including the exit of leading man Patrick Dempsey. THR got the spicy chapter excerpt. (via THR)
- Nine fantasy graphic novels that you are just waiting to fall in love with. (via The Portalist)
-
Never forget this Norm Macdonald appearance on Conan in 1997 — with Courtney Thorne-Smith.
Hilarious. All of it.
Rest In Peace, Norm…pic.twitter.com/LQRMT3fCN7
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2021
- Eileen Huang wrote an open letter following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police calling out anti-Black racism in her own community. In response, she was harassed by Men’s Rights Asians. (via Slate)
- “Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host the remaining episodes of Jeopardy! for the rest of the year. […] However, the search for a final, permanent host is still ongoing.” (via Variety)
-
In today’s chapter of what @Prof_JWallace cites as another example of “morenizar” —(dishonest) “browning” of Latin Americans, we have @Google doodle of white Panamanian Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde. They intentionally and absurdly browned her up for the doodle. For what? pic.twitter.com/137gtYpUmw
— AfroLatinx Travel (@AfroLatinoTrav) September 16, 2021
