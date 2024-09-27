McGonagall looks over her glasses disapprovingly.
Category:
Movies

Maggie Smith’s Prof. McGonagall will always be that one teacher in school we misunderstood

Farewell, professor, from all your "babbling, bumbling band of baboons!"
Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 05:04 pm

This content is for Month Membership (4.99 USD / month) members only.
Log In Register
Recommended Videos
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt (She/Her) is a staff writer for The Mary Sue. An editor, writer, film and culture critic with 7+ years of experience, she writes primarily about entertainment, pop culture trends, and women in film, but she’s got range. Jinal is the former Associate Editor for Hauterrfly, and Senior Features Writer for Mashable India. When not working, she’s fangirling over her favourite films and shows, gushing over fictional men, cruising through her neverending watchlist, trying to finish that book on her bedside, and fighting relentless urges to rewatch Supernatural.
Link to authory.com

Comments are closed.