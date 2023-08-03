Maggie Q Is Still That Action Hero We Love in ‘Fear the Night’

If there is one thing about Maggie Q that we know, it’s that she is always going to deliver. And in her new film Fear the Night, she’s bringing to life a woman who used to be in the service, heading to her sister’s wedding weekend and suddenly confronted with men ready to attack those they deem more vulnerable. I was lucky enough to speak with Maggie Q prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about her movie and what was exciting about bringing this woman to life.

“I think for Neil (LaBute) and I both, it was like we just loved this sort of female driven thriller where females are put into a certain very vulnerable situation and what’s expected is that the men will come in and pillage and destroy as they do, and the women will cower and it’ll be a bloodbath. And then it’s over,” she said. “And what we loved about it too was that the element of surprise of having this former veteran, who’s a sister of the girl who’s getting married, in pocket in this house. And these men not knowing what they’ve come up against was really fun for us. Because there’s nothing better than people thinking that they’re gonna come in and out and thinking that they have it all figured out.”

She went on to talk about that power the women then have and the element of surprise within it was exciting to them. “We know what’s gonna happen. We’re gonna go in, we’re gonna terrorize these women. And the theme of that, Neil and I were just saying ‘how empowering is it for women?’ For Tess, she’s telling these women who she doesn’t like, by the way, people who she didn’t even care for. But because of her servicewoman background, she feels a duty towards people. And that is so cool about her, whether she approves of them or not. But we love the fact that she was just so galvanizing with these women and it was just like, ‘you have to do everything to survive and to do that, you have to dig deep and find this thing ’cause you have it. We all have it. I don’t have it because I’m former military. I have it because we all have it. And if you find it, you’re gonna make it out of here.’ And she really was that person who was, there’s strength you don’t even know exists. So dig deep. And I love that message for women. I find it so true in so many circumstances.”

You can see our full chat here:

Fear the Night was released in theaters, on demand, and on digital on July 21st! Make sure to check out the absolute badass Maggie Q is!

