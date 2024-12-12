‘MAGA’s unhinged hatred of Ukraine’: Trump’s son posted an incredibly upsetting Time’s People Of The Year edit, and the internet is fighting back

MAGA’s unhinged hatred of Ukraine was on full display when Donald Trump, Jr. celebrated his father’s selection as Time‘s Person of the Year by insulting Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It’s no secret that MAGA has a very bizarre and concerning loathing for Ukraine while growing increasingly sympathetic to Russia. It has gotten to the point that Russia has been targeting right-wing influencers to spread pro-Russia propaganda and Ukraine conspiracy theories. Even as much of the world has condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, MAGA continues glorifying Vladimir Putin and vouching to throw Ukraine to the wolves and withdraw U.S. aid. Much of MAGA likely couldn’t articulate why they dislike Ukraine other than that they’re just, per usual, mindlessly following Donald Trump’s lead. As for why Trump dislikes Ukraine, many believe it stems from the fact that his 2019 phone call with Zelenskyy, in which he attempted to pressure the Ukraine president to investigate Biden, led to his first impeachment.

Meanwhile, both Trump and MAGA have fallen for conspiracy theories and Russian manipulation, such as believing Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election instead of Russia. Regardless of the reason, MAGA’s perplexing and inordinate venom for Ukraine has been steadily growing, as evidenced by Trump Jr.’s upsetting Person of the Year edit.

The internet slams Donald Trump, Jr.’s Person of the Year edit

Recently, Trump was named Time‘s “Person of the Year.” It’s an honor he received in 2016 and that many presidents have received. Even so, the honor was roasted and heavily criticized by the internet, as many remain perplexed as to why a convicted felon who tried to overturn a U.S. election is getting titles like “Person of the Year” and “Patriot of the Year.”

It felt especially embarrassing considering the contrast between Trump and 2022’s Person of the Year: Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine. Zelenskyy was honored for leading his country through a full-scale invasion and touching all but the coldest (MAGA) hearts around the world as he rallied support for his country. At the same time, the spirit of Ukraine flourished within those who fought for and aided the country. However, Trump Jr. hates Ukraine so much that he posted a nasty edit depicting Trump kicking Zelenskyy off the cover of Time magazine and dancing into the frame.

It was an unnecessary edit, considering Zelenskyy wasn’t even the Person of the Year before Trump (Taylor Swift was named the 2023 Person of the Year). The only reason Trump Jr. had to evoke Zelenskyy and Ukraine was to display his hatred. He couldn’t just celebrate his father’s honor and congratulate him. Instead, his first thought was to use it to insult Ukraine. His sheer obsession and hatred with Ukraine quickly sparked outrage from the internet, with Republicans against Trump writing, “MAGA’s unhinged hatred of Ukraine says everything you need to know about their values and what they plan to do to this country.”

This is how Don Jr. celebrates his father being named Time’s Person of the Year.



MAGA's unhinged hatred of Ukraine says everything you need to know about their values and what they plan to do to this country.

pic.twitter.com/AMglzXaO6c — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 12, 2024

On X, many users condemned MAGA’s unhinged hatred and reiterated how nonsensical their hatred and obsession are. Others condemned the Trump family’s “tackiness” and the horrific example they’re setting with their constant insults and attacks. Many also expressed concern for Ukraine’s future, considering the kind of stuff the president-elect’s son is posting.

The Trumps seem violent, but they never serve this country. Zelensky is a genuine hero. — Hugo? ??????? (@HugoBGood) December 12, 2024

Everything Don Jr does is just gross. On one hand at least he's easy to read, but it's just awful, all the time, forever. pic.twitter.com/e6oOrKGGCl — Felonia (@felonia) December 12, 2024

Why do they hate Ukraine so much I cannot understand it — joelwish (@JoelWish) December 12, 2024

They have no intention of protecting Ukraine and have never tried to hide it. The next few months are going to be very dangerous on a global scale! — Random thoughts about life (@Brian9665781821) December 12, 2024

well the trump family are giant pieces of shit… so, it checks out — CircleDumb Publishing, LLC (@CircledumbLlc) December 12, 2024

Lunitics — Charles Schultz (@rambo20) December 12, 2024

Children are learning that this behavior is ok – making fun of people, pushing them down, men are alpha males… it'll all start to backfire. — 7 Picos Finance (@7_PicosFinance) December 12, 2024

They claimed not to care about Time magazine when he wasn’t on the cover before, now they celebrate it. — KH (@khynes2025) December 12, 2024

Do they really have to act like Austin Powers villains? — CD (@Wargears_aqw) December 12, 2024

Disgusting family. — FC (@FrankCirillo3) December 12, 2024

Meanwhile an actual leader, as opposed to a pathetic puerile schoolboy, is visiting troops in one of the most dangerous areas of Ukraine. Junior needs to ditch the fuelled frat parties, they’re rotting his brain. pic.twitter.com/KYhW9slY6B — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) December 12, 2024

Trump Jr.’s post is actually more ridiculous than hateful. It doesn’t matter what MAGA’s little memes and edits say—Americans know that Trump doesn’t hold a candle to Zelenskyy. He’s a true leader who protects and inspires his people. Instead of trying to overturn elections and foster hatred and division in his country, he’s too busy leading his country through war and visiting his troops in combat zones.

