MAGA’s Epstein list Rickroll prank is a morally bankrupt attempt at “humor” from the GOP

The more the Right-wing/MAGA side of things try “comedy,” the less hope I have for humanity. Their latest “attempt” was to Rickroll everyone from an official account over the…Jeffrey Epstein files?

When it comes to the Epstein files, there are notable figures attached to him. Including men like Donald Trump as well as a long list of “power” figures. Epstein has been linked to Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and more. The US Justice Department after many asked for more information on the Epstein case.

With the release of the documents, many thought that turning to official accounts for the government would lead to actual answers. And not getting “Rickrolled” like you were 15 again and just trying to figure out what was actually funny and what was just annoying. The tweet has since been deleted after many online shared how in bad taste it was to Rickroll people asking for answers on the Epstein case.

But the damage was already done. “Really poor taste. This should be deleted immediately,” a user on X wrote. Others begged to know if the GOP thought the Epstein case was a joke to them. “Why are you doing this? Is this a joke to you?”

One user pointed out perfectly how messed up a “joke” like this is because the Epstein case is about a man who accused of sex trafficking underage women. “Oh my god, it’s a f*cking Rickroll. They Rickrolled files about a pedophile who trafficked girls.”

Which leads to the backwards thinking that has permeated the MAGA party. They use Christianity and church as a shield and yet support convicted felons and make jokes about an extremely horrifying case. And we’re supposed to sit back and laugh and say “good one”? Rickrolling people over Epstein is truly baffling.

This isn’t a joking manner

The Epstein files have links to powerful politicians, from what we know, and Americans have the right to answers about it. Using an official account to make a joke about it is beyond disgusting. Sure, it was deleted, but the point is that they still did it. It was tweeted and enough people on the GOP side of things thought it was “funny” enough to post it online right as people were trying to find answers.

One user said: “I don’t want to overstate this. But to think it’s even kind of funny — let alone appropriate — to Rickroll about hundreds of sexually abused children, you have to be one of the most morally bankrupt, depraved people alive. Whoever wrote this should be fired.” That’s pretty much the crux of this.

Yes, throughout the years, there have been jokes about Epstein told by comedians. But those jokes were not official government accounts when people were looking for information. They were not “Rickrolling” people and using government funds to do it. I don’t think any joke about Epstein is particularly funny given what he was accused of and the people he enabled but this is a whole new level of depravity.

Since, the account has posted about the importance of protecting victims and “holding human traffickers accountable.” After Rickrolling people when they were searching for answers about a human trafficking case…

